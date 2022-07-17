'The Quad' American Legion softball team 1 win away from state championship

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A Pee Dee American Legion softball team is rolling into Monday’s 6 p.m. state championship game at Sumter’s Patriot Park, Field No. 1. Technically, it’s a group representing four Darlington County legion posts (13, 53, 94, 210).

But you can call this squad “The Quad.”

“This was our first year playing legion softball, and we decided to do a Darlington County team,” said Lee Andrews, Quad coach who is assisted by Chris Weaver and Taylor Watford. “We put all four legion posts together. We told the legion posts we wanted to do a softball team, and they said, ‘Go for it.’”

Andrews, a Darlington High softball assistant, said there are also Florence players on his team like former South Florence stars Gracelyn Flowers, Larissa Siders and Angelle Siders.

The Quad (18-1) reached Monday’s championship by winning 15-4 in the lower-state final against Sumter Post 15’s Legends. Last year’s inaugural season championship was won by Greenwood Post 20, which is the Quad’s state championship opponent Monday.

Andrews likes his team’s chances.

“We’ve put together a pretty good little ball team between Darlington, Hartsville, and Lamar and Coker,” Andrews said.

One reason for The Quad's success is its pitching combo of Alyssa Poston (current Morning News Softball Player of the Year at Hartsville) and Madie Andrews (2021 Morning News Softball Player of the Year at Darlington).

“It’s been really fun having those two work together after they were rivals in high school for like five or six years,” Lee Andrews said. “I told (Weaver) the other night after we beat the Legends that I wish we could have them for 20 more games because everybody is just now learning one another. I started Madie against the Legends, and then brought Alyssa in. And, we didn’t miss a beat.”

The Quad’s hitting power is also worth mentioning.

“We’re an older team in this group. Not only do we have good pitching, we have absolutely killed the ball,” Lee Andrews said. “We had 19 hits in the lower-state final. And then, there is (former Darlington star) Naya Jones at shortstop, who was first-team, all-Peach Belt Conference at Lander during her freshman season.

“Our lineup puts so much pressure on the defense that I’m glad they’re playing for me and not against me,” he added. “Our lineup is so good, that (Flowers) is batting sixth, and (former Darlington star) Ashton Goodwin is hitting seventh. We are as strong a team hitting the ball, 1 through 9, that I’ve ever been a part of.”

According to Lee Andrews, American Legion Softball is one state short of being able to conduct regional tournaments and a world series. Although there will be a legion all-star softball game Wednesday at Lander, Monday is the final game for the Quad with its players together.

But Lee Andrews knows Monday's keys.

“Pitching is always key,” he said. “Playing good defense, for us, is always key. I feel like we’re going to hit the ball, eventually. If we can put up three or four runs, I think we’ll be pretty good.

“We’ll be there at the end.”