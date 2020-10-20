Thompson Leads FMU men's golf to tie for third

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Junior McClure Thompson paced the Francis Marion golf team by finishing 4-under par (74-66-72--212) and tied for sixth at the Bash in the ‘Boro on Tuesday. The Patriots get their first top-five finish of the year, finishing tied for third in the team standings after a final-round 2-under 286.

Thompson was tied for second in the field with 15 birdies this week. His second round career low 6-under 66, would be the highlight for the Little River, native. His 54-hole total of 212 ties him for fifth best 54-hole total over the past quarter century.

“I was rolling the ball really well this week,” said Thompson. “I didn’t try to do too much, just keep it in front of me. Coach (Mark Gaynor) came in and helped in a few situations. All in all, it was just a good week on the course.”