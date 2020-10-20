Thompson Leads FMU men's golf to tie for third

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Junior McClure Thompson paced the Francis Marion golf team by finishing 4-under par (74-66-72--212) and tied for sixth at the Bash in the ‘Boro on Tuesday. The Patriots get their first top-five finish of the year, finishing tied for third in the team standings after a final-round 2-under 286.
Thompson was tied for second in the field with 15 birdies this week. His second round career low 6-under 66, would be the highlight for the Little River, native. His 54-hole total of 212 ties him for fifth best 54-hole total over the past quarter century.
“I was rolling the ball really well this week,” said Thompson. “I didn’t try to do too much, just keep it in front of me. Coach (Mark Gaynor) came in and helped in a few situations. All in all, it was just a good week on the course.”
Senior John Burghardt and sophomore Casper Kennedy both carded final rounds of 70, helping the Patriots shoot back-to-back rounds under par. Kennedy finished the tournament in sole possession of 14th position at 1 over (73-74-70=217), while Burghardt climbed 10 spots up the leaderboard on Tuesday to finish tied for 21st at 4 over (77-73-70--220). FMU junior Grant Sellers finished the tournament tied for 19th at 3 over (75-70-74--219), while sophomore Mitchell Vance tied for 21st (72-74-740--220). Junior Grainger Howle rounded out the Patriots at 21-over (80-77-80--237) and tied for 46th.
The Patriots shot 1 over as a team during Monday’s opening 36 holes, and then finished at 863 to tie Appalachian State for third. The team’s second-round 5-under 283 on Monday tied the second-best round by a FMU golf squad in more than 25 years.
“It’s always good to see improvement,” said Gaynor. “We beat a few teams that we haven’t finished ahead of in the past, and we are making moves in the right direction”.
This completes the abbreviated fall slate of tournaments for FMU. The Patriots will tee off the spring season as they host the 16th-annual Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate Tournament, Feb. 22-23, at Hilton Head Island.
