Three former Francis Marion University baseball players arrested, charged with 1 count each of hazing, also indefinitely suspended from university

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three men who in the preseason were supposed to play baseball for Francis Marion University were arrested Saturday morning and charged with one count each of hazing.
Noah Hunter Jones, 22, of Greenville, North Carolina; David Tyler Mangum, 21, of Durham, North Carolina; and Jon-Mitchell Carter, 21, of Hamer, were booked between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday into the Florence County Detention Center and released less than three hours later, each on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond. Carter graduated from Dillon High School.
According to Tucker Mitchell, FMU’s vice president of communications, the three are also indefinitely suspended from the university, pending the FCSO’s investigation. And, they’re no longer on the baseball team. The three players’ biography pages on the FMU baseball team’s website no longer work.
“They were suspended from playing for the team before the season began, and they’re no longer with the team,” Mitchell said. “They have not played in any games this season. They haven’t participated in any team activities since the incident took place.”
On Saturday night, the Morning News emailed Major Mike Nunn, public information officer for the FCSO, asking for the arrest reports that would have more specific details as to what happened and when that led to these three men’s charges.
Mitchell did say the injured FMU player from the alleged hazing was FMU freshman baseball player Blake Sherrill, of Rock Hill, who played at Legion Collegiate Academy.
“We know that (Sherrill) was injured, and had to have some surgery,” Mitchell said after being asked if rumors were true that Sherrill suffered a broken jaw from the incident. “We’re aware of his medical status.”
Mitchell also confirmed the alleged hazing was off campus.
“The Florence County Sheriff’s Department investigated this incident for us primarily because it was in their jurisdiction,” Mitchell said. “That’s our standard procedure in those situations. It was reported to our university the day after. After a little bit of just collecting some basic information, we passed it on to them.”
After being asked if FMU had a statement about hazing, Mitchell said this:
“The actions that were described resulted from a reckless, immature Saturday evening drinking game at a party that was unauthorized, off campus, certainly not condoned or known about by any FMU personnel or any coaches,” Mitchell said. “We, as a university, are disappointed in everything that transpired, and frankly at the lack of judgement demonstrated. We take this very seriously. As soon as we learned from the sheriff what they had discovered, and the charges they were going to bring, as soon as we learned that, the president (Dr. Fred Carter) took action to suspend the three players. Also, the university is continuing to support Blake Sherrill as he returns to classes.”