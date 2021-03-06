Three former Francis Marion University baseball players arrested, charged with 1 count each of hazing, also indefinitely suspended from university

Mitchell did say the injured FMU player from the alleged hazing was FMU freshman baseball player Blake Sherrill, of Rock Hill, who played at Legion Collegiate Academy.

“We know that (Sherrill) was injured, and had to have some surgery,” Mitchell said after being asked if rumors were true that Sherrill suffered a broken jaw from the incident. “We’re aware of his medical status.”

Mitchell also confirmed the alleged hazing was off campus.

“The Florence County Sheriff’s Department investigated this incident for us primarily because it was in their jurisdiction,” Mitchell said. “That’s our standard procedure in those situations. It was reported to our university the day after. After a little bit of just collecting some basic information, we passed it on to them.”

After being asked if FMU had a statement about hazing, Mitchell said this: