Three Pee Dee players on North Greenville's conference championship baseball team
Three Pee Dee players on North Greenville's conference championship baseball team

IMG_6241002.jpg

North Greenville players, from left, Lex Tuten (Johnsovnville), J.K. Love (Latta) and Brent Herlong (Lake View) pose with the Crusaders' most recent Conference Carolinas championship trophy.

 SAM TUTEN

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Three Pee Dee players are on North Greenville's most recent Conference Carolinas championship baseball team.

Johnsonville's Lex Tuten, Latta's J.K. Love and Lake View's Brent Herlong not only receive conference championship rings for this season, but they and the rest of the Crusaders advance to a NCAA Division II regional. Love was the 2015 Morning News Baseball Player of the Year.

After winning 13-2 over Barton in Sunday's elimination game in the double-elimination tourney, North Greenville then handily won 15-1 over Mount Olive in the championship game.

Herlong was North Greenville's last pitcher used in Sunday's final.

