Tonight's FMU men's basketball game also postponed
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball home games tonight  against Belmont Abbey College have both been postponed because of health and safety protocols within the two Crusader programs. Both contests will be made up at a later date.

Looking to return to action after the holiday break, both FMU squads will take to the road on Thursday for the latest installment of the Battle of I-95 with a Conference Carolinas doubleheader at UNC Pembroke. The women’s game will tip-off at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at 7 p.m.

The next Patriot home games will be Tuesday, Jan. 11, against Chowan University. The women’s game will start at 5 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m. Please note the earlier than usual (by 30 minutes) tip-off times.

Admission to Francis Marion home games is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID. All spectators are required to wear masks inside the Smith University Center and social distancing is recommended.

