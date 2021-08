FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tony Morrell, of "Big Spur/247 Sports," will make his annual visit at noon Thursday to discuss the University of South Carolina's football season.

The luncheon will be held at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center on the grounds of MUSC Florence Hospital, at 808 Pamplico Highway. Tickets are available at the door for $20 each, which includes lunch from Roger's BBQ.