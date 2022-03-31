 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Trae Hannibal transferring to LSU

  • 0
NCAA San Francisco Murray St Basktball

Murray State guard Trae Hannibal (2) shoots over San Francisco center Volodymyr Markovetskyy during their first-round, NCAA tournament game.

 Associated Press

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Morning News Boys' Basketball Player of the Year, Trae Hannibal, of Hartsville, will play next season at LSU.

Hannibal left Murray State to follow Matt McMahon, after the coach left the Racers to take over the Tigers.

"Let's get it!" Hannibal tweeted with a photo showing him in an LSU jersey.

Before playing this season at Murray State, Hannibal played two seasons at South Carolina.

This season, Hannibal was part of the Racers’ Ohio Valley Conference championship team, and it reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. In the first-round win against San Francisco, Hannibal tied for a team-high 18 points.

For this season, Hannibal played in 34 games (started one) and averaged 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert