Trae Hannibal transferring to LSU

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Morning News Boys' Basketball Player of the Year, Trae Hannibal, of Hartsville, will play next season at LSU.

Hannibal left Murray State to follow Matt McMahon, after the coach left the Racers to take over the Tigers.

"Let's get it!" Hannibal tweeted with a photo showing him in an LSU jersey.

Before playing this season at Murray State, Hannibal played two seasons at South Carolina.

This season, Hannibal was part of the Racers’ Ohio Valley Conference championship team, and it reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. In the first-round win against San Francisco, Hannibal tied for a team-high 18 points.

For this season, Hannibal played in 34 games (started one) and averaged 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.