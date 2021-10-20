TUESDAY'S COKER ROUNDUP

Chelsey Blume paced the Cobras with eight kills, while Alyssa Lake added five and Lauren Loveday had four. Taylor Parker and Naomi Earl-Reyes each registered three kills, while Taylor Hills added one. Rami Mullen dished out a team-high 13 assists on the night, while Ashley Carson also collected 10. Makayla Harris led the dig effort with six, while Parker had five and Mullen and Lake each had four. Loveday and Carson each posted three digs in the match, while Earl-Reyes, Hills and Alex Williams each had one. Blume posted the lone solo block in the match for Coker, while Parker and Lake each had two block assists and Blume and Earl-Reyes each had one.