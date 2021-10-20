TUESDAY'S COKER ROUNDUP

GAFFNEY, S.C. - Coker University field hockey held off Limestone 4-3 Tuesday night (Oct. 19) for a South Atlantic Conference Carolinas road win.
The Saints took an early lead with a goal less than four minutes in, before Rylie Cordrey tied things up with an unassisted marker two minutes later. The teams went to the second quarter tied 1-1.
Coker struck first in the second, with an unassisted goal from Britt Kabo less than five minutes in. Less than a minute later, Indy Echteld stretched Coker's lead to 3-1 with a penalty stroke goal. Limestone would get one back just over a minute later, before Coker would take a 3-2 lead to the half.
Coker took a 4-2 lead early in the third quarter on Rylie Cordrey's second goal of the game off an assist from Kabo. Coker would take the two-goal lead to the final frame.
Limestone was able to score and close the gap with nine minutes to play, but the Cobras were able to hold off the home team for a key South Atlantic Conference Carolinas road win.
Cordrey scored twice, while Kabo and Echteld also scored in the game. Kabo also tallied one assist in the win. Kelsey Gibbons made four saves between the pipes for the victory.
VOLLEYBAL
Wingate 3
Coker 0
WINGATE, N.C. -- Coker University volleyball fell at Wingate in South Atlantic Conference action Tuesday by a score of 3-0.
Chelsey Blume paced the Cobras with eight kills, while Alyssa Lake added five and Lauren Loveday had four. Taylor Parker and Naomi Earl-Reyes each registered three kills, while Taylor Hills added one. Rami Mullen dished out a team-high 13 assists on the night, while Ashley Carson also collected 10. Makayla Harris led the dig effort with six, while Parker had five and Mullen and Lake each had four. Loveday and Carson each posted three digs in the match, while Earl-Reyes, Hills and Alex Williams each had one. Blume posted the lone solo block in the match for Coker, while Parker and Lake each had two block assists and Blume and Earl-Reyes each had one.