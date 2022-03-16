 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's Local College Roundup

TUESDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball loses to Lander

FMU LOGO.jpg

GREENWOOD, S.C. -- Francis Marion University rallied from an early deficit to take a one-run lead in the fifth, but 10 runners left on base proved too much to overcome as the Patriots fell to Lander University 7-4, Tuesday evening (March 15) in non-conference baseball play.

Senior first baseman Leniel Gonzalez and senior center fielder Bill Hanna led FMU with two hits each. Senior third baseman Todd Mattox singled, walked, and was hit by a pitch to extend his streak of safely reaching base to 65 games. Freshman left-hander Jet Smith (0-2), the fourth of eight Patriot pitchers, took the loss. Freshman righty Kurt Rogers (1-2) earned the win in relief.

SOFTBALL

FMU 8-7

Georgia College 0-2

FLORENCE -- Senior right-handed pitcher Janecia Hemingway tossed a two-hit shutout and helped her own cause with a two-run double at the plate to lift Francis Marion University to an 8-0 win over Georgia College on Tuesday (March 15), and to a sweep of the non-conference softball doubleheader. FMU junior righty Rachel Davis faced the minimum 15 batters over the first five innings and the Patriots cruised to a 7-2 victory in Tuesday's opener.

Francis Marion (14-11) will host a pair of Conference Carolinas doubleheaders this weekend: Lees-McRae College on Friday at 4 p.m. and King University (Tenn.) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

