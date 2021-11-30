TUESDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Patriots fall in Edwards' return to Barton

WILSON, N.C. – Francis Marion University ended their three-game road trip against Barton College with a 76-69 Conference Carolinas loss Tuesday night (Nov.30) in men's basketball play.
The Patriots (3-2, 1-2) will return to the Smith University Center hosting King University (Tenn.), Friday at 7:30 p.m.
FMU head Coach Gary Edwards returned to face off against the first team he ever coached, formerly known as Atlantic Christian College, where he started his head-coaching career in 1984. The Patriots had not played Barton before Tuesday since 1993.
After the first six minutes of the contest, FMU would come out hot with a 14-5 lead with freshmen forward Nick Silva adding eight points with six of the points coming from behind the arc as well four rebounds on that run. The Bulldogs would even it back up at the 9:03 mark, and go into the second half with a 32-28 lead.
FMU shot 42.4 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three-point range. Barton had a similar outing shooting 42.1 percent from the floor, but would shoot 23.8 percent from behind the arc. The Patriots would control the boards and out-rebound the Bulldogs 44-39.
The Patriots put their big men under the spotlight tonight by scoring 44 of their 69 points in the paint. Graduate student forward Neija Jordan compiled a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman 6-8 center Jonah Pierce led the Patriots with 16 points and reeled in nine rebounds, while Silva tallied 14 points and added nine rebounds. Senior guard Alex Cox and junior guard Tionne Rollins both recorded 10 points.
A Cox three-pointer would even it back up at the 12:20 mark, tying the game at 45 in the second half. The Patriots would keep it close and battle back until the Bulldogs would go on a 7-2 run starting at the 4:40 mark. The run would last until the 1:51 mark with the Bulldogs leading 67-61.
Donaven Hairston led Barton (3-2, 1-0) in points with 24 and Marcus Boykin added 18 points.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Barton 65
FMU 52
Francis Marion held a three-point lead over 17th-ranked Barton College heading into the fourth quarter, but the unbeaten Bulldogs rallied over the final 10 minutes..
Francis Marion (1-4, 0-3) will play its home opener on Friday at 5:30 p.m. when King University (Tenn.) visits the Smith University Center. FMU will be celebrating Pearl Moore Night as the legendary Patriot standout will be honored at the conclusion of the women’s game (before the men’s contest).
Junior center Zaria Woods led the Patriots with 16 points and seven rebounds, while junior guard Scarlett Gilmore chipped in 12 points. Sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver added eight points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.