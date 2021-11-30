TUESDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Patriots fall in Edwards' return to Barton

WILSON, N.C. – Francis Marion University ended their three-game road trip against Barton College with a 76-69 Conference Carolinas loss Tuesday night (Nov.30) in men's basketball play.

The Patriots (3-2, 1-2) will return to the Smith University Center hosting King University (Tenn.), Friday at 7:30 p.m.

FMU head Coach Gary Edwards returned to face off against the first team he ever coached, formerly known as Atlantic Christian College, where he started his head-coaching career in 1984. The Patriots had not played Barton before Tuesday since 1993.

After the first six minutes of the contest, FMU would come out hot with a 14-5 lead with freshmen forward Nick Silva adding eight points with six of the points coming from behind the arc as well four rebounds on that run. The Bulldogs would even it back up at the 9:03 mark, and go into the second half with a 32-28 lead.

FMU shot 42.4 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three-point range. Barton had a similar outing shooting 42.1 percent from the floor, but would shoot 23.8 percent from behind the arc. The Patriots would control the boards and out-rebound the Bulldogs 44-39.