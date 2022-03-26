UPDATED FMU BASEBALL: Patriots complete DH sweep, Mattox streak now at 71 games

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. -- Graduate student designated hitter Darius Nobles and senior left fielder Tanner Wakefield combined for nine hits, seven runs scored, and five runs batted in as Francis Marion University powered its way to a 15-3 win over Emmanuel College in game one of Saturday's Conference Carolinas baseball doubleheader. Not to be out done, in game two senior third baseman Todd Mattox and senior right fielder Will Hardee combined for eight hits, five runs, and five RBIs to help complete the sweep with a 14-6 victory.

Francis Marion, now 17-11 overall and 7-8 in conference play, will play host to Queens University of Charlotte on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium. This is the program's annual Greeks at the Game contest.

In game one on Saturday, Nobles was 5-for-5 with four runs scored and three driven in, and he came within a double of becoming only the fifth Patriot to hit for the cycle. The five hits were one shy of the Patriot single-game record, which has been accomplished twice. Wakefield was 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored, and two RBIs.

Graduate student catcher Lex Tuten added three hits and three RBIs, while junior second baseman Naphis Llanos had two hits, a double, and a run batted in.

Freshman righty Robbie Jordan (4-2) started on the mound and picked up the win. The Florence native pitched five innings, giving up only one earned run on four hits, while walking five walks and striking out six. Senior right-hander Reece Kleinhelter tossed two scoreless innings in relief to complete the 7-inning contest.

A three-run homer by Nobles, his 11th round-tripper of the year, and an RBI-single by Tuten staked FMU to a 4-0 lead in the first. A three-run homer by senior first baseman Leniel Gonzalez in the second upped the advantage to 7-0.

After the Lions (12-20, 4-11) scored twice in the third to trim the margin to 7-2, the Patriots scored three times in the fourth. Wakefield doubled home a run and senior center fielder Bill Hanna and Llanos registered run-scoring singles.

Emmanuel plated a single run in the bottom of the fourth to get within 10-3, but FMU scored five unanswered runs over the next two frames to seal the victory.

Simon Boggie (1-3) started and took the loss for the Lions.

After rapping out 17 hits in the opener, Francis Marion totaled 20 hits in second contest.

Mattox was 4-for-5 with a double, a run scored, and four RBIs, while Hardee was 4-for-6 with two doubles, four runs scored, and one driven in. Mattox extended his streak of safely reaching base to 71 contests, 18 shy of the NCAA Division II record.

Gonzalez chipped in three hits and an RBI, while three Patriots had two hits: Wakefield, Tuten, and Hanna.

Junior right-hander Matt Dooley started and went four innings, giving up three runs on seven hits. Senior righty Daniel Twitty (2-0) earned the win in relief with three scoreless frames.

The Patriots scored in six different innings on the way to the win. FMU scored twice in the opening frame on an RBI-single by Mattox and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch from Wakefield. The advantage doubled in the second inning as both Mattox and Gonzalez singled home runs.

The Lions scored the game's next three runs to trim the deficit to 4-3 after four. However, Francis Marion took control by scoring four times in the fifth all with two outs – two on an error, one on a wild pitch, and the final tally on an RBI single off the bat of Mattox.

Colby Fields (0-5), the first seven Emmanuel pitchers, took the loss.

FMU's Nobles finished the series 8-for-13 with two homers and eight RBIs, while Wakefield was 9-for-14 with three doubles and three runs batted in.