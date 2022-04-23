UPDATED: FMU baseball swept by UNCP, but the Patriots' Will Hardee extends hitting streak to 22 games

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion's baseball team dropped both games of Saturday’s Conference Carolinas baseball doubleheader with UNC Pembroke, as the Braves took the first game 3-2 and the second game 4-2.

The Patriots (28-16, 15-12) will host King for a doubleheader on Friday, starting at 3 p.m. and a single game Saturday (April 30) at 1:30 p.m. That series will conclude regular-season play for FMU.

In game one, freshman right-hander Robbie Jordan (7-3) started and took the loss for Francis Marion. The Florence native went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on eight hits, allowing no walks, and striking out three.

Senior right fielder Will Hardee led the way offensively for the Patriots, going 2-for-4 with a triple. Graduate student designated hitter Darius Nobles went 2-for-2 with a walk, while freshman shortstop Tyler Reynolds finished 1-for-3 with a run batted in.

The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Reynolds singled off the pitcher’s glove, scoring senior first baseman Leniel Gonzalez from third base.

The Braves (32-13, 20-7) then rallied to score singles runs in each of the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings and take a 3-1 lead before the Patriots got back on the board in the seventh inning. Hardee tripled with two outs and came home on a fielding error to trim the margin to 3-2. However, UNCP southpaw closer Landen Smith retired the next batter to earn the save and end the seven-inning contest.

In game two, senior right-hander Nick Palumbo (2-2) came out of the bullpen and took the loss. The righty went two innings, giving up two runs, both unearned earned, on three hits, while allowing one walk and striking out five.

Patriot junior right-hander Matt Dooley went the first five innings for FMU. Through 4 2/3 frames, he faced the minimum 14 batters. However, the Braves scored twice off him in the fifth. Junior reliever Ben Thornton tossed two no-hit and shutout innings prior to Palumbo entering.

Nobles led the Patriots by going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and two RBIs, while extending his hitting streak to 15 games. Hardee went 2-for-3 with two walks. The South Florence High School product extended his hitting streak to 22 games, which is now the fifth longest all-time in program history.

FMU graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield also had two hits.

The Patriots put two runs on the scoreboard in the third inning, thanks to a two-run double off the bat of Nobles. UNC Pembroke plated two runs in the sixth – including a home run to left-center from shortstop Wellington Guzman – and two in the eighth, the latter two coming home on a two-out fielding error.

Junior right-hander Branden Kunz (7-1) and freshman righty Jonathon Jacobs (3-0) both picked up wins respectfully for the Braves. Smith also saved the second contest.