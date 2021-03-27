USC baseball wins series over Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Brannon Jordan struck out nine in seven innings of work and Wes Clarke belted a three-run home run as the University of South Carolina baseball team defeated Florida 4-1 Saturday afternoon (March 27) at Founders Park.

Jordan did not allow an earned run and only had one walk, which was intentional, in the seven frames to improve to 2-2 on the year. Brett Kerry earned his second save of the season, striking out three in two innings of relief.

Florida took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Kris Armstrong double that scored Sterlin Thompson. The game remained that way until the fifth. Braylen Wimmer doubled to left center with one out. Josiah Sightler then walked to bring up Clarke, who hit his 12th home run of the year, an opposite-field shot, to make it 3-1. Carolina added insurance in the eighth on a George Callil sacrifice fly to left to score David Mendham.