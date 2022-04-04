USC football coach Shane Beamer to speak May 24 at Florence Country Club

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence County Gamecock Club will host the “Welcome Home Tour” with football coach Shane Beamer at Florence Country Club on May 24. Doors will open at 6 pm with prepaid tickets being sold for $20 each. At the door, it's $30 each.

Only 250 tickets will be available. Tickets are being sold at both Micky Finn’s locations, 194 South Cashua Drive and 550 Pamplico Highway, and at the Jernigan Law Firm at 602 Second Loop Road.

For more information, please contact FCGC President, Scat Scaturro, at (843) 621-8008.