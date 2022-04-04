 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USC Football Coach

USC football coach Shane Beamer to speak May 24 at Florence Country Club

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence County Gamecock Club will host the “Welcome Home Tour” with football coach Shane Beamer at Florence Country Club on May 24. Doors will open at 6 pm with prepaid tickets being sold for $20 each. At the door, it's $30 each.

Only 250 tickets will be available. Tickets are being sold at both Micky Finn’s locations, 194 South Cashua Drive and 550 Pamplico Highway, and at the Jernigan Law Firm at 602 Second Loop Road.

For more information, please contact FCGC President, Scat Scaturro, at (843) 621-8008.

61b116f4b6103.jpg

Beamer
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Alcaraz becomes youngest Miami Open winner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert