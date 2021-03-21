Virginia Tech women win first-round game

Virginia Tech led by nine after three and opened the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run to make it 56-41 with about 7½ minutes remaining. Marquette coach Megan Duffy called two timeouts in that stretch to try to get her team back on track, but it didn’t do much to help the Golden Eagles get back in it until their late run.

The Hokies had a 10-point lead in the third quarter before Marquette used a 6-3 spurt, with 3-point plays from Lott and Jordan King, to cut the lead to 43-36 with about 2½ minutes left in the period.

But Da’ja Green made a 3 for Virginia Tech seconds later to push the lead back to 10.

The Golden Eagles had trouble contending with the 6-foot-5 Kitley, who controlled the paint throughout the game and got multiple easy layups over smaller defenders. The sophomore is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie award which honors the nation’s top center and she was the ACC freshman of the year last season.

Kitley scored seven of Virginia Tech’s first nine points and had 13 by halftime. King made one of two free throws to get Marquette within four with about two minutes left in the second quarter.

But Virginia Tech scored the last seven points of the quarter, capped by a 3 at the buzzer by Georgia Amoore, to take a 32-21 lead into halftime.