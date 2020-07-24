LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Coker University volleyball team received the United States Marine Corps (USMC)/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award, recently announced by the organization.
The award is given to any program that posts at least a 3.30 grade point average for the 2019-20 year. Coker was one of 37 Division II teams and one of 10 from the South Atlantic Conference to receive the award. The Cobras posted the fourth-highest athletic department GPA for 2019-20 at 3.53, while boasting a department-best 3.84 GPA for the Spring 2020 semester.
The Cobras also landed 11 players on the 2019-20 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll in Ashley Carson, Olivia Cerick, Taylor du Bray, Emily Everton, Carson Fuller, Madison Gardner, Lauren Grooms, Payton Jackson, Alexis Kopicki, Annie Mansfield and Rami Mullen. Du Bray was also selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team for the second consecutive year.
