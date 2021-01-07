WEDNESDAY'S COKER ROUNDUP: Coker sweeps Limestone

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker women's basketball team won 83-78 Wednesday against Limestone.

After Limestone led 62-53 going into the fourth quarter, Coker went on a 9-0 run. Three-pointers by Emily Davis and Abigail Keesling then put the Cobras ahead 68-64 just past the halfway point of the frame, before the Saints would tie the game at 68 with four minutes to play.

Coker and Limestone would continue to battle to a 75-75 draw with 1:15 to play, before the Cobras would be able to power their way to victory from the free throw line.

Ahlea Myers led the Cobras with a team-high 21 points, while Hope Richardson and Ashauntee Nelson each added 12. Davis also chipped in 10 points, while five others also scored in the game. Davis completed the double-double effort with a team-high 11 rebounds, while Saquita Joyner also grabbed 11 boards in the contest.

MEN

Coker 52

Limestone 51

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The game was tied at 51 with eight seconds left. After the Cobras' Seth Bennett pulled down an offensive rebound, he was fouled and made 1 of 2 at the foul line to seal the game.