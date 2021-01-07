 Skip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S COKER ROUNDUP: Coker sweeps Limestone
Local Colleges

WEDNESDAY'S COKER ROUNDUP: Coker sweeps Limestone

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker women's basketball team won 83-78 Wednesday against Limestone.

After Limestone led 62-53 going into the fourth quarter, Coker went on a 9-0 run. Three-pointers by Emily Davis and Abigail Keesling then put the Cobras ahead 68-64 just past the halfway point of the frame, before the Saints would tie the game at 68 with four minutes to play.

Coker and Limestone would continue to battle to a 75-75 draw with 1:15 to play, before the Cobras would be able to power their way to victory from the free throw line.

Ahlea Myers led the Cobras with a team-high 21 points, while Hope Richardson and Ashauntee Nelson each added 12. Davis also chipped in 10 points, while five others also scored in the game. Davis completed the double-double effort with a team-high 11 rebounds, while Saquita Joyner also grabbed 11 boards in the contest.

MEN

Coker 52

Limestone 51

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The game was tied at 51 with eight seconds left. After the Cobras' Seth Bennett pulled down an offensive rebound, he was fouled and made 1 of 2 at the foul line to seal the game.

Anthony Thomas led the Cobras with 15 points, while Chandler Lindsey and Malcolm Kennedy each added 10.

Former South Florence star Justice Jackson came off the bench and scored six points for Limestone.

