WEDNESDAY'S FMU ROUNDUP: Zamora’s late goal for FMU men's soccer salvages tie with Chowan

MURFREESBORO, N.C. -- Junior forward Alvaro Zamora scored in the 73rd minute helping Francis Marion University to a 1-1 draw on the road against 19th-ranked Chowan University, Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 13) in Conference Carolinas men’s soccer play.

The Patriots (6-4-2, 5-0-1) return to action with their Senior Day match on Saturday against Belmont Abbey College at 7:30 p.m. on Hartzler Field.

FMU maintains its hold on second place in the conference despite allowing its first score to a conference opponent this season. The Hawks (7-2-1, 5-1-1) are also ranked third in the latest Southeast Region rankings.

James Randall scored in the 16th minute, concluding a nice give-and-go sequence, to give Chowan a 1-0 advantage.

Zamora’s second goal in the last two games, and fifth of the season, came off an assist from junior forward Javier Bello and tied the match 1-1 and led to overtime play. However with eight seconds remaining in regulation, FMU junior defender John Castro looked to produce the match-winner when he headed the ball off a cross, but the attempt was saved by Chowan keeper Charlie Farrar.