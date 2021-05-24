West Florence athletes sign scholarships

“I love the location, and the coaches,” Cohen said. “When I went up to visit, the coaches showed a lot of love, plus I wanted to go to a different state.”

Williamson signs to play at Columbia College

FLORENCE – West Florence’s Shakayla Williamson signed a national letter of intent to play NAIA basketball at Columbia College.

“It’s going to be a great experience for me, and a great journey for me going in as a freshman,” Williamson said. “I hope I can make the best of it with my hard work and talent.”

Patterson signs to run track at Allen

FLORENCE – West Florence’s Aisha Patterson signed a national letter of intent to run track at Allen University in NCAA Division II.

“I love the coach and the environment,” Patterson said. “My coach told me having me there would be a good asset to the team.”

Knights’ Crowe signs to play soccer at Columbia International

FLORENCE – West Florence’s Nate Crowe signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Columbia International in the NAIA.

“We went there for a tour just to see, and it felt like home,” Crowe said. “The people there and the whole school felt like a great community, a Christian community, like the one I was raised in. It really just felt like home.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.