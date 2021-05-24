West Florence athletes sign scholarships

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s Darci Dawson signed a national letter of intent to compete in NAIA track at Columbia College.
“It’s a small environment, and they’re all uplifting and have a positive attitude that drew me there,” said Dawson, who could compete in the shot put, hammer, discus and possibly the javelin.
Yearsich signs with St. Andrews
FLORENCE – West Florence’s Rileigh Yearsich signed a national letter of intent to compete in NAIA volleyball at St. Andrews.
“The most important thing for me was my coach,” Yearsich said. “My coach is super nice, and she wanted to push me when I visited her. The campus is also pretty; it’s on a lake.”
Knights’ Walton signs to play at Coker
FLORENCE – West Florence’s Joshua Walton signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Coker University.
“I really feel like Coker is a place where I belong,” Walton said. “Even from the very beginning, when I was watching them play, I felt I could fit in. And their coach is very interested in me, very vested in me. And I love that about the guy.”
Knights’ Cohen signs with Williams Peace
FLORENCE – West Florence basketball’s Shakaylah Cohen signed a celebratory signing letter to play at Williams Peace, an NCAA Division III school.
“I love the location, and the coaches,” Cohen said. “When I went up to visit, the coaches showed a lot of love, plus I wanted to go to a different state.”
Williamson signs to play at Columbia College
FLORENCE – West Florence’s Shakayla Williamson signed a national letter of intent to play NAIA basketball at Columbia College.
“It’s going to be a great experience for me, and a great journey for me going in as a freshman,” Williamson said. “I hope I can make the best of it with my hard work and talent.”
Patterson signs to run track at Allen
FLORENCE – West Florence’s Aisha Patterson signed a national letter of intent to run track at Allen University in NCAA Division II.
“I love the coach and the environment,” Patterson said. “My coach told me having me there would be a good asset to the team.”
Knights’ Crowe signs to play soccer at Columbia International
FLORENCE – West Florence’s Nate Crowe signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Columbia International in the NAIA.
“We went there for a tour just to see, and it felt like home,” Crowe said. “The people there and the whole school felt like a great community, a Christian community, like the one I was raised in. It really just felt like home.”