West Florence's Anya Bergfeld still playing baseball for love of the game

FLORENCE, S.C. − Late July, to celebrate National Women in Baseball Week, rising West Florence senior Anya Bergfeld pitched to Florence's Coastal Plain League baseball team (then the RedWolves, now Flamingos).

“The opportunity to practice pregame with the team I’ve watched from the stands all summer was amazing," she said. "It was fun to see what the players can do up close on the field and experience what might be possible for more girls and women in the future.”

In the past, she has been the only girl (and all-star) in her age division at McLeod Park, and was a three-time national champion of girls baseball and Baseball for All national captain, as representing the USA in women’s baseball at the LG Cup in South Korea in 2018 (where she won best hitter out of 400 women and pitched a full title game vs Japan).

Also, she was chosen for three elite MLB development camps (Trailblazers, Breakthrough, and Grit).

She recently played in the Girls' Baseball Nationals at the Ripken Experience in Aberdeen, Md. At nationals this year, Anya pitched five scoreless innings to lead her 19U team (DC Force) to a semifinal win vs the Boston Slammers. The team fell just short of the championship title this year, falling 6-7 to the Northern California Evolution.

She is also West Florence’s starting goalkeeper in soccer.