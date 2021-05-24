West Florence's George Derrick Floyd signs to play baseball at The Citadel

FLORENCE, S.C. – George Derrick Floyd was West Florence’s ace, throwing a complete-game no-hitter and combining with Bryson Graves for another.

College coaches noticed.

After receiving honors from several schools, the senior signed his national letter of intent Monday with The Citadel.

“It’s a big day, signing day. I think every kid who plays sports looks forward to this day,” Floyd said. “It’s just a big day for me.”

Floyd often pitched the first game of the weekly series against region opponents. But long before that, he envisioned himself playing at the next level.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to play college baseball,” said Floyd, who went 6-4 this past season with a 3.40 ERA and 84 strikeouts. The batting-average-against him mark was .194. “I know every kid says that. But I guess right around when I got to high school, I figured out that maybe I could do something with this.”

Floyd certainly did.

“(Floyd) was the ultimate competitor for four years,” West Florence coach Josh Brown said. “He gave us a chance to win every night out.”