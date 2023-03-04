DUE WEST, S.C. -- Junior designated hitter Alex Elliott went 4-of-5 with a run batted in and Francis Marion University held off a late rally by Erskine College to claim a 10-9 win, Friday afternoon (Mar. 3) in Conference Carolinas baseball action.

Francis Marion, now 9-8 overall and 5-2 in conference play, will conclude their road quest in Due West against Erskine on Saturday (Mar. 4) with a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.

In the opening game of the series, FMU sophomore right-hander Robbie Jordan (2-1) went eight innings, while walking only one batter and striking out five. Senior closer Ben Thornton picked up his third save of the season as he fanned the final batter with a runner in scoring position.

FMU compiled a season high-tying 14 hits, including a two-run RBI double by junior catcher Tucker Rabun, one of his two hits. Sophomore first baseman Tyler Reynolds had three hits in five trips to the plate, while scoring two runs.

Patriot senior right fielder Will Hardee registered two hits, including a home run in the top of the third inning. Graduate student left fielder Tanner Wakefield went 1-of-3 at the dish, but scored three times and was walked twice.

FMU scored one run in the top of the eighth inning after a sacrifice fly from Falor to make the score 10-2. The Flying Fleet brought across two in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run home run to cut the Patriot lead to 10-4.

A sacrifice fly and a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth shrunk the FMU lead to 10-9 with one out, before Thornton fanned the final batter with a runner on second, two outs, and a 3-2 count to seal the Patriot win.

The Patriots got on the board immediately, starting their scoring with an RBI single from Wakefield through the left side in the first inning to score senior second baseman Naphis Llanos.

Hardee's solo homer to start the third inning sparked four consecutive innings of Patriot scoring. The Patriots would push one more across in the third after a single from Reynolds put Wakefield on third and Elliott pumped an RBI single into left field to grab a 3-0 advantage. Junior center fielder Zack Summerville recorded a walk in the fourth and stole second on the next at-bat, before reaching third base on a ground out and scoring on a failed pick-off attempt by the Erskine catcher to lead 4-0.

After the Flying Fleet managed to score two in the fourth off a sacrifice fly and a solo home run, Reynolds doubled down the right-field line putting Wakefield and himself in scoring position with no outs. An error from the Flying Fleet's third baseman helped FMU score two to stretch the advantage to 6-2. A Llanos single pushed runners around the base paths as junior shortstop Blake Falor advanced to third before he scored on an error by Erskine to lead 7-2 in the fifth inning. Rabun's two-run RBI double came in the sixth inning to boost the Patriots forward 9-2.

Sophomore right-hander Joe Algere was tagged with the loss, tossing four innings of work for Erskine (11-5, 3-3).