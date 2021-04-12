 Skip to main content
Will Hardee homer caps FMU comeback win over #13 Braves
Will Hardee homer caps FMU comeback win over #13 Braves

PEMBROKE, N.C. — Junior right fielder Will Hardee walloped a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and senior right-hander Reece Kleinhelter sparkled in relief as Francis Marion's baseball team rallied for an 8-7 win over No. 13 UNC Pembroke on Monday.

FMU evens its season mark at 14-14 and the Patriots move to 12-14 in PBC play, while UNCP drops to 24–6 and 20-4.

Hardee finished with three hits, including the home run that erased a 7-6 UNCP lead. Sophomore left fielder Carson Jones and junior second baseman Tanner Wakefield both collected two hits, as did senior outfielder Bill Hanna, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter and remained in to play center field.

The Patriots crept to within 6-4 with three runs in the top of the fourth. An RBI-single by sophomore designated hitter Austin Moore, a run-scoring triple down the right field line by sophomore outfielder Jack Hegan and a sacrifice fly by sophomore first baseman Harrison Bigham accounted for the rally. However, a fielding error in the bottom of the frame allowed the Braves to score once and assume a 7-4 lead.

Pinch-hitting, Hanna doubled down the left field line to open the FMU fifth. Following a single by Jones, Wakefield plated Hanna with a single back up the middle to trim the margin to 7-5. Hanna sparked the go-ahead rally in the seventh with a leadoff single. He then stole second, moved to third on a single by Jones, and came home with FMU’s sixth run on a sacrifice fly to right by Wakefield. Hardee followed with his two-run clout over the right field wall that completed the Francis Marion comeback.

hardee soph mug.jpg

Hardee

 FMU
