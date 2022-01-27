Wilson grad Marva Smalls elected to Heisman Trophy Trust board of trustees

“I look forward to working with Mike Comerford and the Heisman Trophy Trust board of trustees to help amplify the values of the Trophy and deliver on the ideals that Heisman represents,” Smalls stated in a press release. “Creating initiatives to address the disparities that exist in under-resourced communities and that prevent many youth from access to and full participation in sports is a game changer. I am excited to be a part of driving that change.”

The Heisman Trust fulfills its mission by providing funding for youth development programs. These programs are vetted and funded through partnerships with the New York Community Trust, the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, and the Communities Foundation of Texas. In furtherance of its charitable mission, the Heisman Trophy Trust also sponsors the Heisman High School Scholarship, which honors the nation’s most academically accomplished, community-minded high school senior athletes, as well as the Heisman Humanitarian Award, which recognizes selfless professional athletes who provide opportunities to underserved youth. Collectively, these programs have allowed the Heisman Trust to inspire, empower and reward America’s youth.

Dan Reed, Vice President of Global Media at Meta, was also elected to the Heisman Trust board.

“Marva Smalls and Dan Reed are distinguished professionals recognized for their leadership and achievements,” Heisman Trust President Michael Comerford stated. “Smalls and Reed bring decades of experience in media, sports, and diversity and inclusion to further elevate the Heisman Trophy Trust’s mission of utilizing sports to enhance the lives of underserved youth in our country.”