Zamora sparks FMU men's soccer to win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Graduate student Alvaro Zamora scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick with 4:41 left, and assisted a goal a short time later, and Francs Marion rallied for a 3-1 win over Flagler on Saturday.

The Patriots outshot Flagler 12-10, including 9-4 in the decisive second half, while the Saints held a slight 6-3 edge in corner kicks.

FMU tied the match at 1 when Hugo Jonsson played a through ball to junior Luis Villarreal, who scored from 15-yards out.

Zamora earned the penalty kick he converted at the 85:19 mark. He received a free kick from Jonsson, turned in the box and shot with the ball striking the arm of a Saints’ defender. Trueba guessed correctly on the penalty try, but Zamora’s effort was strong and true and curled inside the right post for a 2-1 lead. The Spanish international is now 4-for-4 from the penalty spot during his FMU career, and now has 15 career goals.

The insurance tally came at 86:20 as Zamora played the ball to graduate student forward Javier Bello who took the ball to the corner flag. He then passed back to Zamora who carried the ball into the penalty area and found junior Jhancarlo Palma near the top of the box and he confidently blasted the ball into the netting from 16 yards out.

Zamora led FMU with four shots, while five other Patriots also registered shots.

FMU graduate student goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo earned the win as he made four saves. Trueba finished with two.

Coker 1

No. 3 Nova SE 1

ANDERSON -- The Cobras were able to apply early pressure and eventually strike first in the first seven and a half minutes, when Ché Richards fed a ball through the middle of the box to Frederic Benedix, who was able to stash home his first collegiate goal to put the Cobras ahead 1-0.

The Cobras totaled eight shots in the match, with five of them on goal. Two shots apiece came from Benedix and Mitchell Starrs, while Gustavo Palmieri, Matty Tricker, Richards and Gabin Guillou each had one. Rump (0-0-1) totaled five saves between the pipes in the effort.