Colts LB Leonard hosts football camp, helps reopen park in Lake View

LAKE VIEW − Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard gave his hometown not one but two big events Saturday as the former Lake View Wild Gator held a free football camp and also cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Hilltop Park. The camp featured more than 200 local kids ages 7 to 17 who learned fundamentals through a morning of drills, training and games. Leonard led the camp along with some his NFL colleagues and local coaches. Afterwards he was on hand to announce the reopening of Hilltop Park. Leonard and the Maniac Foundation helped to redo the basketball court while also adding restrooms, lighting and playsets.

