Community events return to Florence Open

FLORENCE, S.C. – The McLeod for Health Florence Open tennis tournament returned in 2021 following a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as tournament director Rob Hill pointed out, not everything was completely back to normal as there were several health and safety protocols still in place and restrictions on players interacting with fans.

That meant a number of the community activities that usually take place during the tournament were put on hold for another year.

That’s not the case this time, however, as the $25,000 USTA Pro Circuit event is set to begin Monday at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center. Monday and early Tuesday will feature the 32-draw qualifying rounds, with the 32-main draw set to begin at noon on Tuesday.

The doubles final is slated to take place Saturday with the singles championship match set for 1 p.m. next Sunday.

One of the first special events that will take place comes at 6:30 p.m. Monday as a Pro-Am Tournament will be held for the first time since 2019.

“That’ll be a good chance for some of our locals to hit a couple balls against some professional tennis players,” Hill said. “So that’ll be a really great experience for them.”

All Saints Episcopal Day School is also coming out Wednesday morning for a third-grade field trip, Hill said.

“They’ll get a chance to meet some of the pro players, watch them play and maybe even learn a couple tips from them,” he said.

The weekend will also feature several events focused around junior tennis players. Saturday will be kind of a “community day” Hill said, when a lot of players from the local National Junior Tennis & Learning league will likely be in attendance.

That day will feature a Hit and Get event (hitting and getting tips from the pro players) as well as one Sunday open to any player under 18, Hill said.

“It’s something that we obviously missed last year not being able to do those events,” Hill said. “When we got the green light from the pro circuit, we really wanted to get those back. A lot of our local tennis players really enjoy those events, so it’ll be nice to get back to hosting those for sure.”

And of course there will be a strong field of competitors to watch as well. Big names such as Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu, Sofia Kenin and Naomi Osaka have come through Florence.

This year’s field will include some high-ranking names as well. Grace Min, the 2015 singles champion, is scheduled to be back along with 2019 finalist Peyton Stearns.

Katarina Jokic, the top singles player at the University of Georgia last season, is another name penciled in as well as Hanna Chang, who is scheduled to be the top seed.

Local products Allie Murrell and Hannah-Marie McKay, both from Trinity Collegiate School, were looking to make into the field as well as alternates.

The list of participants was finalized late Sunday evening and not available at press time.