Complete SCHSL playoff field comes into focus

FLORENCE, S.C. — There was a time when completing even a reduced high school football season seemed improbable, but that reality is now less than a month away.
The South Carolina High School League's regular season wrapped up Friday, although non-playoff teams still have the option of playing an extra game next week.
Even so, the reduced four-round postseason will kick off Nov. 13 around the state and nine Pee Dee area teams are in the hunt for state championships.
Those title games will take place Dec. 4 and 5, although the times and sites are still to be determined.
In 4A, by virtue of its 24-20 victory over rival South Florence on Friday, West Florence earned an at-large bid and will travel to face Beaufort on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
“(Beaufort) has only played five games," Knights coach Jody Jenerette told the Morning News following Friday’s win over South. "We’re going to get limited film, obviously. But we’ll go up there and play. It will be a long ride, but it’s playoff football. It’s what you want. With this COVID-19 year, I’m just so happy we could get into the playoffs. Maybe we’ll go there and play well.”
In 3A, Region 7 champion Dillon begins its quest for another title game berth at home against Hanahan while Lake City will travel across the state to take on Gilbert. If both win, they’ll meet in the second round in Dillon.
The 2A bracket features a pair of local teams as well. Cheraw and Marion made the lower state field and both will have home matchups as the Braves welcome Andrews while Marion will face Andrew Jackson.
The two squads could potentially meet for the lower state title in the third round (Nov. 27).
Class 1A features the most Pee Dee teams by far with five in the mix, including four in the lower state. Lamar is lone upper state contender as the Silver Foxes get set to host Williston-Elko.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Lake View and Carvers Bay each have home dates against Allendale-Fairfax and Baptist Hill, respectively, while Johnsonville and C.E. Murray will be on the road. The Flashes travel to Whale Branch while the Eagles go to Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Should each of the local teams win, it will set up an all-Pee Dee field in the lower state. Lake View would travel to Carvers Bay in round two (Nov. 20) and Johnsonville would go to C.E. Murray.
The playoffs for SCISA have already started and after one round, five area teams remain.
In 3A, Laurence Manning advanced to face Ben Lippen, with the winner of that game set to take on either Hammond or Augusta Christian for the state title in two weeks.
An all-Pee Dee state championship in 2A is still possible after both The Carolina Academy and Pee Dee Academy won their first-round matchups. The Bobcats will host Orangeburg Prep this week while the Golden Eagles will travel to Hilton Head Christian.
“We’ve got to play well on the offense front (whoever we play),” CA coach T.J. Joye said following Friday’s win over Hilton Head Prep. “I think we’ve gotten that taken care of and our defense is playing really well these last two games and we’re going to need more of the same from them.”
In 1A, Lee Academy welcomes St. John’s Christian to Bishopville while Dillon Christian will hit the road to take on perennial state contender Thomas Heyward Academy. If both win, they’ll meet for the state championship in two weeks as well.
