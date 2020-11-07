Complete SCHSL playoff field comes into focus

The 2A bracket features a pair of local teams as well. Cheraw and Marion made the lower state field and both will have home matchups as the Braves welcome Andrews while Marion will face Andrew Jackson.

The two squads could potentially meet for the lower state title in the third round (Nov. 27).

Class 1A features the most Pee Dee teams by far with five in the mix, including four in the lower state. Lamar is lone upper state contender as the Silver Foxes get set to host Williston-Elko.

In the bottom half of the bracket, Lake View and Carvers Bay each have home dates against Allendale-Fairfax and Baptist Hill, respectively, while Johnsonville and C.E. Murray will be on the road. The Flashes travel to Whale Branch while the Eagles go to Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Should each of the local teams win, it will set up an all-Pee Dee field in the lower state. Lake View would travel to Carvers Bay in round two (Nov. 20) and Johnsonville would go to C.E. Murray.

The playoffs for SCISA have already started and after one round, five area teams remain.

In 3A, Laurence Manning advanced to face Ben Lippen, with the winner of that game set to take on either Hammond or Augusta Christian for the state title in two weeks.