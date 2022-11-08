Confidence sky high for West Florence kicker-punter Sam Spence

FLORENCE, S.C. – What looked like a 37-yard field goal by West Florence’s Sam Spence meant so much more than just three points.

It means the heralded kicker/punter has healed from a left-ankle injury (his plant foot) suffered while making a season-best game-winning field goal of 41 yards against Lexington. It means he has the confidence to make a pressure-packed kick, as it was made while the first half expired during the Knights’ first-round win over Lugoff-Elgin.

And it also means opponents receiving his punts or kickoffs would be best advised to simply back up because when the ball leaves his right foot, it’s going a long way.

“The best play in high school football is a kick into the end zone,” West coach Jody Jenerette said. “There’s not one offense that can consistently go 80 yards. If Sam continues his long punts and lands his kickoffs in the end zone, that makes us a whole lot better.”

Spence, the brother of former West Florence and Clemson kicker Alex Spence, talked about his emotional swings this season after the injury against Lexington.

“It’s been crazy, just up and down,” Spence said. “I got hurt in the first game of the season and came back, and I’ve played lights out ever since then. No way could I have done that without all my teammates behind me. They’ve helped me get this far, and now we’re ready for it.”

Knights soccer player Sarah Cashin filled in admirably at kicker during Spence’s recovery (linebacker Franklin Emerson often punted in his place). But since Spence has returned full time, his punting was the first sign of his full return. He averages 42 yards per attempt.

Spence has made 24 of 27 extra-point kicks this season, and he has made four of six field-goal tries. His successful ones were from 37, 39, 41 and 25 yards.

Spence was able to deliver a crucial punt in the Knights’ thrilling win over Byrnes. During the fourth quarter, his punt sailed 56 yards to the Rebel 18. There, Byrnes set itself up for a safety, and the Knights eventually went on to win.

The return of Spence’s confidence, however, was gradual.

“It was a mental thing, for sure,” Spence said. “I had lost all my confidence. But my teammates were there for me week after week after week. Then, once I got healthy, I have showed out ever since. They helped get me ready, and I was ready for it.”

Spence was certainly ready for Friday’s 37-yard field goal against Lugoff-Elgin.

“That felt amazing,” Spence said. “Coming out there with the guys and having the confidence to make a kick like that again was an amazing feeling. It was awesome being with my teammates and them congratulating me afterwards.”

Spence also had a strong Friday punting the ball.

“Ever since the injury, I have been working on punting like 24-7,” Spence said. “Coaches really count on me for punting. It’s up to me to flip the field. It’s hard, considering our defense, for any opposing offense to consistently drive 80 yards.”

Spence’s youth, however, was spent mostly on soccer fields. But while he was in the sixth grade, Alex encouraged him to try kicking American footballs.

“He said, ‘I know you love soccer, but you’ve got to try this,’” Sam recalled Alex saying. “And since then, I haven’t stopped. I’d kick like eight hours a week, nine hours a week. It’s non-stop for me. It’s just that if you’ve got that flexibility and power already, just tweak some things and – boom! You’re an elite kicker.”

Spence certainly is that. Now, he has the confidence to boot.

“(Alex) tells me to stay confident and play my game,” Sam said. “He tells me I’ve been doing this for years. It’s nothing different. Every kick is the same.”