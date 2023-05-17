FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence is one win away from advancing to the 4A state softball championship series − and earning a season sweep of crosstown rival South Florence to boot.

But the Knights’ 2-1 victory Wednesday did not come easy or without controversy.

With WFHS leading 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning, South’s Alaina Floyd was on first base with two down as Kameron Cotton stepped to the plate. She lined a shot down the first base line that Knights right fielder Madi Dubose dove for but ultimately could not come up with, pushing the ball into foul territory in the process.

Dubose, who was shaken up on the play, managed to retrieve the ball and throw it back in – right into the West Florence dugout.

By rule, the ball was dead and the Bruin runners were awarded an extra base. The controversy, however, was over which extra bases were awarded.

Floyd scored regardless. But Cotton, who had also raced home on the play, was sent back to third base after a huddle and discussion by the three-man umpiring crew − much to the chagrin of SFHS coach Bobby Jones and the Bruin faithful, who felt she was past second base and should have also been awarded home.

A heated debate ensued between the SFHS coaches and the umpires, but Cotton eventually returned to third and the game continued. The negated run proved to be the difference in the final score as Knights starter Annie Ruth Eliason got the final out of the inning and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to cap off a two-hit gem.

“It was a deep fly ball to the right, she drops it, the ball rolls to the fence, then (she) picks it up and throws it and they tell me my runner didn’t make it to second,” Jones lamented afterwards. “I think my slowest runner on the team would have been at second at that point. I mean she was rounding third actually.

“But you know they saw it as…she was in between first and second. I mean that was five, six seconds at least, and she ain’t made it to second. That is not possible.”

West Florence coach Aundres Perkins said he did not see the rest of the play unfold as his attention was on the throw from the outfield and then his injured player, who stayed in the game.

“Actually my back was turned…and I was too busy worrying about trying to tell (Dubose) to get the ball in and everything,” he said. “My back was turned and I missed everything else. I knew the ball came in our dugout, and after that, I don’t know what the umpires said.

“But we had to stick with (Dubose) and I was making sure she was OK.”

The controversial play cast a bit of a dark cloud over what had been a stellar pitching duel between Eliason and South’s Payton Perry. Neither allowed anything across for the first three innings until West was able to break through in the fourth.

Mia Boykin led off the frame with a double, her second of the evening, and courtesy runner Paityn Daniels took over. Eliason then struck out, but the third strike was dropped forcing a throw to first and allowing Daniels to motor over to third.

Abigail Gibbs then came through with an RBI groundout to short that scored Daniels and put the Knights up 1-0.

West added another tally in the fifth. Logan Moore was hit by a pitch to lead things off and went to second on Taryn Weatherford’s grounder to third. Ava Gainey stepped to the plate and singled through the right side to plate Gibbs for what turned out to be the eventual game-winning run.

“Great job by Ava – situational hitting, backside hitting,” Perkins said. “We got the leadoff man on base; that’s always a plus. I tell the girls, 'You get on base and good things happen.'"

It proved to be just enough for Eliason. She allowed two hits with four strikeouts and managed to work her way around a few jams throughout the contest.

The first came in the second when three free passes loaded the bases for the Bruins, but the WFHS right-hander was able to induce a grounder for the final out.

Almost the exact same situation came up in the fifth as an infield hit by Sidney Morgan and two more walks again loaded the bases for SFHS. But again, Eliason was able to get the inning-ending grounder she needed.

“Just stay in my gameplan, hit my spots and just trust my mechanics and do what I’ve been doing for 12 years,” Eliason said of her approach during those tense moments.

She had a similar mindset to help her refocus following the controversial play in the sixth.

“I knew I had to really trust my defense because this team will put the bat on the ball,” Eliason said. “We knew there were going to be a lot of things happening this game, so just (wanted) to stay out of it and stay in our gameplan.”

It was a hard-luck loss for Perry, who allowed four hits and struck out six without issuing a walk.

But the Bruins could not come through with the clutch hits when they needed outside of Cotton's knock, Jones said.

"We've just got to put the ball in play when we've got runners on," he said. "We didn't do a good job of that. When we put them in play with runners on, good things are probably going to happen."

SF 000 001 0 – 1 2 0

WF 000 110 x – 2 4 0

WP – Annie Ruth Eliason (7 IP, ER, 2 H, 4 K, 5 BB, HBP). LP – Payton Perry (6 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 6 K, 0 BB, 2 HBP).

LEADING HITTERS – SF: Kameron Cotton 1-2, 2B, BB, RBI; Sidney Morgan 1-2, BB. WF: Mia Boykin 2-3, 2 2B; Abigail Gibbs 1-2, RBI; Ava Gainey 1-2, RBI, SB.

RECORDS: SF 22-10. WF 18-8.

NEXT GAME: South will host West in Game 2 on Friday at 6:30 p.m.