FLORENCE, S.C. − West Florence built a 5-0 lead during Monday's first two innings against Conway. Then, the Knights gave up eight unanswered runs before losing 8-6.

The Knights' Camp Keels was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Brody Cook was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Losing pitcher Peyton Rogers, meanwhile, went 3 for 4 with an RBI of his own.

Keels, West's leadoff hitter, reached with a single to start the bottom of the first. He scored on Cooper Coleman's sacrifice fly. Cook's RBI groundout then made it 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, Keels made it 3-0 with a run-scoring single to right. Cook's RBI groundout made it 4-0 before Rogers' run-scoring single to left gave the Knights their 5-0 lead.

Conway, coached by Darlington native Billy Sylvester, then made its comeback with four in the third, two in the fourth and two more in the sixth.

The Tigers scored once on a passed ball and twice on an error. The other run crossed home on a Dillon Pruett single to get within 5-4 in the third.

Conway then scored on another Knight error in the fourth to tie it. And Benjamin Lewis' RBI single gave the Tigers the lead for good.

Sylvester's team extended its lead to 8-5 before West's Darren Lloyd scored on a dropped third strike.

Knights coach Josh Brown was frustrated about more than his team's three errors and five-run lead that got away.

"We swung the bats; we came out and put up a five-spot and just couldn't hold it," said Brown, whose team is 4-1. "The difference was too many walks (seven) and too many errors. That's a recipe for disaster, and we found that out tonight."

C 004 202 0 − 8 6 1

WF 230 000 1 − 6 10 3

WP − Jake McCracken. LP − Rogers.

LEADING HITTERS − WF: Keels 2-3, RBI; Cook 2-4, 2 RBI; Rogers 3-4, RBI.

RECORD: WF 4-1.