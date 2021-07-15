 Skip to main content
Copperheads shut out RedWolves 5-0
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Copperheads shut out RedWolves 5-0

RedWolves logo

ASHEBORO, N.C. − Four Asheboro pitchers combined to toss a four-hit shutout Thursday as the Copperheads blanked Florence 5-0.

The RedWolves fell to 10-21 overall and 3-7 in the second half and will travel to Lexington County on Friday before hosting Wilmington on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Brody Wortham had two of Florence's four hits, one of which was a double. Will Hardee and Brody Hopkins had the other knocks, which were both doubles as well.

Asheboro scored all five runs in the first three innings, highlighted by Will Stewart's three-run homer in the third.

Devin Beckley and Tyler Reynolds combined to toss all nine innings for the RedWolves and the duo struck out 10. Beckley allowed five walks, however.

