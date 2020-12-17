 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 forces Hartsville cheerleading squad out of state championship
0 comments
breaking
PREP ATHLETICS

COVID-19 forces Hartsville cheerleading squad out of state championship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hartsville logo.jpg

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − Hartsville High School's cheerleading squad was scheduled to compete in its second-ever state championship Saturday.

That will not happen now, according to the Darlington County School District.

"Due to COVID-19, the Hartsville High School cheerleading team will not be competing in the state competition this weekend," Public Information Officer Audrey Childers said via email.

The Red Foxes qualified for their second state finals appearance in the last three years and were scheduled to be among the 4A schools competing at Florence Center this weekend.

The competition begins at 10 a.m. with the 3A schools followed by 4A at 2 p.m. and 5A at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert