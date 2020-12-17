COVID-19 forces Hartsville cheerleading squad out of state championship

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − Hartsville High School's cheerleading squad was scheduled to compete in its second-ever state championship Saturday.

That will not happen now, according to the Darlington County School District.

"Due to COVID-19, the Hartsville High School cheerleading team will not be competing in the state competition this weekend," Public Information Officer Audrey Childers said via email.

The Red Foxes qualified for their second state finals appearance in the last three years and were scheduled to be among the 4A schools competing at Florence Center this weekend.

The competition begins at 10 a.m. with the 3A schools followed by 4A at 2 p.m. and 5A at 6 p.m.