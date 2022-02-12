Cox hits game-winning 3 as FMU tops North Greenville

FLORENCE, S.C. – Alex Cox knew it the moment the ball left his hand.
Game over.
The Francis Marion University senior guard connected on a buzzer-beating three-pointer Friday night for a 95-92 Patriots’ victory over North Greenville University at the Smith University Center.
It was the second game-winning shot of his career, Cox said, although this one likely was a little more special considering the circumstances – and his recent injury.
“It’s such an incredible feeling to make that game-winner in front of everybody and with my parents in the stands,” Cox said. “It was nice to hit one in.
“It was probably my best game since I’ve been back from the concussion injury, so it feels good to see some shots go in and get to the rim a lot.”
Cox finished second on the team with 17 points and obviously had none bigger than the final three. The Patriots rallied from an early 13-point deficit against NGU, and actually led by nine in the second half before the Crusaders mounted a comeback of their own in what turned out to be a second-half dogfight.
The games was tied or within two points for the final 1:48, and after a pair of free throws by NGU's Draylan Burton tied the game at 92, FMU was able to bleed most of the final 31 seconds left to get the final shot off.
“It was one of those football games where you didn’t want the other team to have the ball last possession,” Patriots coach Gary Edwards said. “…You can’t give it to Tom Brady with a minute and a half to go, or he’s going to score. So the way it worked out, I was pretty happy.
“We were going to take the last shot.”
The play was not originally drawn up for Cox, but rather Tionne Rollins. Rollins had made the game-winning free throws in FMU’s 88-86 win over King University the previous game.
“We went in for about seven seconds for Tionne to make a play,” Cox said. “He drove, got the middle and everyone collapsed. He kicked it out to me and had faith in me to make the shot and I did.”
Edwards lauded Rollins for his unselfishness in making the play – the correct one, he said.
“He had just won the game against King – taking a shot himself and getting fouled,” the FMU coach said. “It would have been very easy for him to go into the lane and try to get something up.
“…He made the correct play, and the basketball gods always reward you when you make the correct play.”
It marked the second straight victory for the Patriots, who improved to 10-11 overall and 8-11 in Conference Carolinas. They were led by freshman Jonah Pierce, who posted a career-high 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds.