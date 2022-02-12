Cox hits game-winning 3 as FMU tops North Greenville

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was one of those football games where you didn’t want the other team to have the ball last possession,” Patriots coach Gary Edwards said. “…You can’t give it to Tom Brady with a minute and a half to go, or he’s going to score. So the way it worked out, I was pretty happy.

“We were going to take the last shot.”

The play was not originally drawn up for Cox, but rather Tionne Rollins. Rollins had made the game-winning free throws in FMU’s 88-86 win over King University the previous game.

“We went in for about seven seconds for Tionne to make a play,” Cox said. “He drove, got the middle and everyone collapsed. He kicked it out to me and had faith in me to make the shot and I did.”

Edwards lauded Rollins for his unselfishness in making the play – the correct one, he said.

“He had just won the game against King – taking a shot himself and getting fouled,” the FMU coach said. “It would have been very easy for him to go into the lane and try to get something up.

“…He made the correct play, and the basketball gods always reward you when you make the correct play.”