Cox nets career high 30 points to help Edwards earn coaching victory No. 200 at FMU

“We’re going to make some really good plays, and then we’re going to make some bad ones and make mistakes and things,” Edwards said. “But if the guys will just keep responding to coaching and keep a good attitude, which they have, I think we can keep getting better throughout the season.”

The Patriots showed flashes of that potential in the opening moments of each half. FMU jumped to an 11-3 lead right out of the gate and opened up the second half on a 9-3 run to go up by 19 – its largest lead of the game.

Cox had a big hand in each of those runs. He sank a pair of treys in the opening moments and capped off FMU’s surge to start the second period with another 3-pointer and bucket.

“It felt good out there,” said Cox, who finished 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. “My teammates gave me the freedom to make plays and I converted. It just felt really good out there to play at home in front of fans against a good Johnson & Wales team.

“Career high feels good, but we’ve got another one on Wednesday, so gotta shake it off and get ready for (Pfeiffer).”

Cox was also 9 of 12 from the floor and sank eight of his 10 free throw attempts – including 3 of 4 in the final minute of play.

