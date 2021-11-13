Cox nets career high 30 points to help Edwards earn coaching victory No. 200 at FMU

FLORENCE, S.C. – There were a number of Alex Cox’s buckets one could point to as the deciding factor in Saturday’s 96-84 victory over Johnson & Wales University (N.C.) at the Smith University Center.
But the one that will likely come to the minds of most of the people in attendance was his turnaround jump shot with 1:26 remaining.
That gave the Francis Marion men’s basketball team an 11-point advantage – and the Wildcats never got closer than nine the rest of the way.
It was part of a career-high 30-point night for the Patriots’ senior as FMU (1-0) led the entire way to secure coach Gary Edwards’ 200th coaching victory in Florence.
“It’s been a great tenure here at Francis Marion,” said Edwards, who is now 11 wins shy of reaching 600 for his career. “Love it. Love the people here. All my players through the years have been great, but I think I’m especially going to enjoy this year’s team.
“They’re going to give me a lot of gray hairs…”
Saturday’s game could be a template for how his young FMU squad will look early on in the season, he said. The Patriots had strong starts to each half to build up their lead, but there were also lulls at times as well which allowed the Wildcats to stick around to the end.
“We’re going to make some really good plays, and then we’re going to make some bad ones and make mistakes and things,” Edwards said. “But if the guys will just keep responding to coaching and keep a good attitude, which they have, I think we can keep getting better throughout the season.”
The Patriots showed flashes of that potential in the opening moments of each half. FMU jumped to an 11-3 lead right out of the gate and opened up the second half on a 9-3 run to go up by 19 – its largest lead of the game.
Cox had a big hand in each of those runs. He sank a pair of treys in the opening moments and capped off FMU’s surge to start the second period with another 3-pointer and bucket.
“It felt good out there,” said Cox, who finished 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. “My teammates gave me the freedom to make plays and I converted. It just felt really good out there to play at home in front of fans against a good Johnson & Wales team.
“Career high feels good, but we’ve got another one on Wednesday, so gotta shake it off and get ready for (Pfeiffer).”
Cox was also 9 of 12 from the floor and sank eight of his 10 free throw attempts – including 3 of 4 in the final minute of play.
“We needed his scoring,” Edwards said. “Against a team like Johnson & Wales … they can play some basketball. They can shoot the ball and they can penetrate the ball. We had our hands full with defense. We needed to score a lot of points.
“They played Charleston Southern the other night and Charleston Southern had to score like 118 to beat them. We knew we needed to score points and thank goodness Alex did that a couple of other guys stepped up.”
Returning guard Ja’Von Anderson posted 15 points and was 3 of 4 from downtown as well. Tionne Rollins added 12 with Nieja Jordan and Nick Silva each contributing 11.
Francis Marion was 13 of 25 from 3-point range for the night and converted 19 of 25 free throw opportunities.
JWU made it to the charity stripe 37 times – sinking 22 of them to keep from falling too far behind and also pulling back to within eight points during the second half.
Fred Patterson led the Wildcats with 21 points followed by Jaylen Dibble and Nathan Meshida with 15 each.
FMU returns to the court on Wednesday when it hosts Pfeiffer at 7 p.m. in the final tune-up before beginning Conference Carolinas play.
WOMEN
Coker 89
Francis Marion 67
PEMBROKE, N.C. – Junior guard Scarlett Gilmore led four Francis Marion University players in double figures, but the Patriots were unable to overcome a hot-shooting Coker University squad and fell 89-67 on Saturday evening on the final day of the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball Challenge.
Francis Marion (1-1) will play its first-ever Conference Carolinas contest next Saturday with a 2 p.m. tip-off at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Ga.
Gilmore scored 12 points, while junior center Zaria Woods added 11 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver and freshman guard Jada Richards each chipped in 10 points apiece. Sophomore forward Lauryn Taylor scored nine points and hauled down eight rebounds.
Saquita Joyner led Coker (1-1) with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Coker opened the game on a 16-2 run and the Cobras never trailed.
Francis Marion shot 32.9 percent from the floor, while Coker connected on 51.6 percent of its field goal attempts.
