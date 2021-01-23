Cox's late bucket lifts FMU to 79-78 win

FLORENCE, S.C. – Alex Cox might have gotten a game-winning moment Wednesday against USC Aiken if he’d been given a chance.
But he didn’t let a second opportunity go to waste Saturday.
With Francis Marion University’s men’s basketball team trailing by one with 18 seconds remaining, a defensive rebound by Young Harris College appeared as if it might send the Patriots to another heartbreaking last-second defeat.
But Cox alertly grabbed a loose ball from YHC’s Carl Cleveland right under the rim and the junior guard rolled in a layup off the paint to put FMU back in the lead for good in a 79-78 nail-biter at Smith University Center.
The victory pushes Francis Marion to 3-3 overall and in Peach Belt Conference play with a matchup against UNC Pembroke scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the three-game homestand.
It was a fitting moment for one of the longest-tenured Patriots, who turned in a career day with 20 points.
“Alex was wide open in that corner – he could have hit that game-winner against Aiken, but we didn’t get it to him,” FMU coach Gary Edwards said of his team’s loss on Wednesday. “So we didn’t give him a chance to be the hero against Aiken. So I’m telling you it was the basketball gods saying, ‘Alex, you deserve to be the hero so I’m going to have that loose ball come to you and you’re going to finish.”’
Cox’s heroics capped off a wild second half for the Patriots, who were down by 12 at one point before rallying and then watching a five-point advantage slip away in the final minute-and-a-half.
Still, they were able to hold off the Mountain Lions (2-4, 2-3) in the end as a shot with three seconds left missed.
“Really proud of the guys and how they hung in there,” Edwards said. “We were getting frustrated – no doubt. We were getting frustrated. But we kept playing some defense and it helped that (YHC leading scoring Alphonso Willis) fouled out, or was in foul trouble I guess.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball better. We dribble too much and then they steal it and that’s not good. That makes the coach upset and have gray hair.”
Aside from the one run by the Mountain Lions, the game was nip-and-tuck most of the night. There were 17 lead changes in the contest and the score was tied nine other times.
FMU shot 40.9% from three-point range, which included Cox going 4 for 7. His dunk at the end of the first half tied the game 38-38 and his lone shot from downtown in the second half made it 77-72 in favor of FMU with 1:39 to go.
The Patriots also had a big night at the charity stripe, going 20 for 24 (83.3%). Langston Gaither made 13 of his 14 attempts and posted a team-high 27 points in the process.
Former West Florence standout Darius Dawson and Uhana Ochan each finished with 10 points to give FMU four players in double figures. Ochan and Holden Redparth each finished with nine rebounds as well.
Willis scored a game-high 27 points for the Mountain Lions before fouling out late in the second half. Jacorie Archie added 17 points and Brian Free had 15. Sebby Jean also chimed in with 10.