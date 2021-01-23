Cox's late bucket lifts FMU to 79-78 win

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cox’s heroics capped off a wild second half for the Patriots, who were down by 12 at one point before rallying and then watching a five-point advantage slip away in the final minute-and-a-half.

Still, they were able to hold off the Mountain Lions (2-4, 2-3) in the end as a shot with three seconds left missed.

“Really proud of the guys and how they hung in there,” Edwards said. “We were getting frustrated – no doubt. We were getting frustrated. But we kept playing some defense and it helped that (YHC leading scoring Alphonso Willis) fouled out, or was in foul trouble I guess.

“We’ve got to take care of the ball better. We dribble too much and then they steal it and that’s not good. That makes the coach upset and have gray hair.”

Aside from the one run by the Mountain Lions, the game was nip-and-tuck most of the night. There were 17 lead changes in the contest and the score was tied nine other times.

FMU shot 40.9% from three-point range, which included Cox going 4 for 7. His dunk at the end of the first half tied the game 38-38 and his lone shot from downtown in the second half made it 77-72 in favor of FMU with 1:39 to go.