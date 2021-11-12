Coyote hunting at night

To hunt that same spot another night, I make sure I have a different wind direction from before and set up on the opposite side of the timber or cover I’ve hunted previously. I’ve learned that somewhere on each farm a core area of coyotes will live.

I like a Ruger American .22-250 with a suppressor (silencer) on it and a Vortex 4-12x44 as my riflescope. I don’t use any decoy. I prefer my coyotes to be walking or standing still. The wind direction determines which farm I’ll hunt, and which place I’ll set up. I’ll play a sound at about one-fourth volume, expecting to see coyotes quickly, turn it off, wait about 3 minutes, turn it back on, play it for about another minute and then turn it off. I’ll then start my third sequence. Generally a coyote will respond about 8 minutes after I’ve started calling.

Understanding night and thermal vision with Chuck Rubac

I’m a military sniper who’s worked with Homeland Security and ranchers with predator problems. But you must take time to train with night vision, understand how to use it and recognize its limitations and benefits.