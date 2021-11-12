Coyote hunting at night

Although romanticized through western writings and cowboy movies, coyotes are one of the worst enemies of ranchers, farmers and hunters. They kill livestock like chickens and calves, attack and kill deer, destroy turkey nests and eat turkey eggs and the poults, as well as adult turkeys. They’re like cockroaches – you can’t get rid of them.
Often landowners need hunters to eliminate their coyote problems. South Carolina allows night hunting for coyotes with lights, electronic calls and night-vision devices on private properties registered with the state.
Tad Brown, Brad Biddle and Chuck Rubac are three of these hunters.
Hunting nighttime coyotes with Tad Brown
I’ve been a predator hunter for 45 years and hunt coyotes at night in four states. Nighttime is when coyotes are most active. Always have the wind in your face.
I’ll set up at a point of woods in wide-open fields like cattle pastures, rights-of-way and fresh clear-cuts. I’ll load two HEVI-Shot Dead Coyote T Shots in my 12-gauge, 3-inch magnum and make the last shell a 00 buckshot. The most-popular coyote rifles at night are a .223 or a .224. I’ll point a light’s beam about 45 degrees above the ground, call once or twice, wait 15 minutes and use its halo to sweep across the area to make a coyote or other predator’s eyes shine. A good shooter can take a coyote at 200 yards, but most of the coyotes we take will be between 50 and 150 yards or even at 25 yards.
I’ll remain on my stand for 15 minutes. If I don’t spot a coyote, I’ll switch locations. With no wind and quiet woods and fields, I’ll move at least a mile away from my previous calling spot. But with a wind, and if I feel I’m hunting a productive area, I may move only 1/4 to 1/2 mile away. I like the Johnny Stewart remote electronic caller’s cottontail-in-distress call or a bird or a jackrabbit sound. In the summer, a baby cottontail or a deer fawn sound works.
Taking nighttime coyotes with Brad Biddle
I live in Kentucky and have been hunting coyotes for 20 years.
I like the GSM Outdoors Coyote Light, because it has a dimmer on it, you can mount it on a tripod or riflescope and it has a spot and flood features.
I primarily hunt cattle pastures on various farms. Often a landowner will give me the names and phone numbers of other landowners having problems with coyotes killing calves, goats and other livestock. Any coyotes I take, I make pictures and send those to the landowners.
If I get a new spot to hunt, I’ll pull up that location on Google maps to search for the thickest places. I get as close as I can to where I hear coyotes howling just at dark and make sure I have a favorable wind. I like my Johnny Stewart Grim Speaker 2 electronic caller, because I can buy 150 different sounds for it. I depend primarily on the sounds of a grown cottontail, coy wolf bark howls, male coyotes barking and howling, a coyote locator, a yellowhammer woodpecker, the Ki-Yi sound and a baby-fox-in-distress sound.
To hunt that same spot another night, I make sure I have a different wind direction from before and set up on the opposite side of the timber or cover I’ve hunted previously. I’ve learned that somewhere on each farm a core area of coyotes will live.
I like a Ruger American .22-250 with a suppressor (silencer) on it and a Vortex 4-12x44 as my riflescope. I don’t use any decoy. I prefer my coyotes to be walking or standing still. The wind direction determines which farm I’ll hunt, and which place I’ll set up. I’ll play a sound at about one-fourth volume, expecting to see coyotes quickly, turn it off, wait about 3 minutes, turn it back on, play it for about another minute and then turn it off. I’ll then start my third sequence. Generally a coyote will respond about 8 minutes after I’ve started calling.
Understanding night and thermal vision with Chuck Rubac
I’m a military sniper who’s worked with Homeland Security and ranchers with predator problems. But you must take time to train with night vision, understand how to use it and recognize its limitations and benefits.
Night vision amplifies available light – the moon, the stars and artificial light. Thermal vision identifies anything that reflects heat. I use both thermal and night vision together. If the night’s dark or foggy with no ambient, reflective light, then night vision won’t work well – though usually you can see 1,000 yards with it. Thermal vision can see through the fog to find a heat signature, even without light. A night-vision light and the atmosphere’s reflected light gives you a much-better chance of identifying the species’ differences.
Typically I scan with a handheld monocular and engage a target with my rifle’s night-vision device. I can track the coyote better with my thermal imaging because blood gives off a heat signature. But generally I’ll pick night vision over thermal. My favorite combination is a thermal binocular or monocular and a night-vision riflescope.