FLORENCE, S.C. – Rosters for the upcoming Coastal Plain League All-Star Show were announced Monday and three players from Florence were selected to join the East squad.

First baseman Reid Brown, 3B Jake Ogden and DH/UTL player Noah Stout will represent the Flamingos on July 18 & 19 at Lexington County, with Brown also earning the starting nod.

Brown was batting .261 with two homers and 13 RBI for Florence as of July 9. Ogden was batting .279 with three homers and 12 RBI and Stout was hitting .250 with four homers and 15 runs driven in for the Flamingos.

The Blowfish are the host for this year’s festivities, which will be the 23rd rendition of the CPL’s summer classic. Players were voted on within their divisions by head coaches, assistant coaches, broadcasters and local media representatives. The West All-Stars will be the home team with the East squad serving as the visitors.

The two squads will be coached by Morehead City’s Sam Carel (East) and Forest City’s Connor Dailey (West). Both guided their teams to first-half division titles this season.

Wilson’s Trent Harris will start on the mound for the East while Forest City’s Jerry Garcia will be on the bump for the West.

BLOWFISH WIN AGAIN

A six-run sixth inning proved to be the difference as Lexington County earned an 11-7 victory over Florence on Tuesday evening.

It was the seventh time in eight meetings this season that the Blowfish came out on top as the Flamingos fell to 12-18 overall and 2-4 in the second half.

A pair of Pee Dee area players factored into the victory for Lexington. Florence Christian’s Robbie Jordan started on the mound and went five innings while allowing four runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts and to get the win.

Jordan allowed just one run through four innings before the Flamingos put up a three-spot in the bottom of the fifth.

Hartsville’s D.P. Pendergrass was 3 for 5 on the evening with three runs scored and four stolen bases.

Meanwhile, All-Stars Jake Ogden and Reid Brown led the way for the Flamingos. Ogden had three hits and drove in a run while Brown was 2 for 5 with two RBIs.

Ethan Krizen also had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run.

HISTORIC SELECTION

Mac McCroskey made a little history Wednesday.

Selected by the Los Angeles Angles of Anaheim in the 20th round, McCroskey became the first Florence Flamingos players to be taken in the MLB Amateur Draft.

A shortstop, McCroskey was a key piece for Oral Roberts University this season as part of their run to the College World Series. He batted .314 with 14 homers and 64 RBIs for the Golden Eagles this season.

He appeared in 13 games in 2022 for Florence and had eight hits and drove in three runs.

− The CPL contributed to this report