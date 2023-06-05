FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s still early in the season, but second-year Florence Flamingos coach Lane Harvey has to like what’s he seen so far out of his bullpen.

Through 11-plus innings across two games, seven relievers have combined to allow just one earned run as the Flamingos sit at 1-1.

The strong relief effort kept Florence within striking distance in the season-opening 3-1 loss to Macon, but really shined in Saturday’s come-from-behind 7-6 win over Boone in 10 innings.

In that game, four Flamingo hurlers combined to put up nothing but goose eggs as the squad rallied from an early 6-1 deficit to claim the victory in walk-off fashion.

“Our pitching really picked us up,” Florence right fielder Noah Stout said after Saturday’s win – one that came via his sacrifice fly in the 10th. “They threw up a lot of zeroes and that’s all you can ask for. You get some guys on base and score some runs.

“Just fought back and it was a great game.”

The pitching overall has been solid with a couple hiccups in the mix. Game 1 starter Quinn Holt allowed two runs in the first inning against Macon, but rebounded to toss three straight shutout innings afterward.

On Saturday, Flamingos starter Ethan Nors had a rough second inning due mainly to a three-run homer by Boone.

“Outside of that three-run homer they hit, they didn’t do too much,” Harvey said. “We did a pretty good job of limiting them outside of that. The bullpen did a great job of shutting it down.”

Rallying for the late victory was a huge momentum swing for his squad, Harvey said, as Florence was in danger of starting the year off 0-2. The Flamingos began last year 0-4 en route to a 14-31 overall mark.

“Getting that first (win) out the way, especially in this fashion with the walk-off, it kind of gets everybody’s juices to start to flow a little bit; everybody kind of relaxes and starts to just play the game,” he said. “So it’s huge for us.

“Now we just stay above .500 the rest of the year and take it one game at a time.”

NEW PITCH CLOCK RULES

The Coastal Plain League announced prior to the start of the 2023 season that it would be implementing new pitch clock rules during game action.

But fans will have noticed by now that there are no actual pitch clocks in CPL stadiums. Instead the league stated that it will combine rules from the professional and college ranks that will be overseen by the umpiring crew on the field.

“As we continue to prioritize player development and prepare them for the next level, implementing pitch clocks in the Coastal Plain League aligns us with professional baseball and reinforces the importance of time management and pace of play,” CPL Commissioner Chip Allen said in league statement.

The CPL is entering its third season utilizing a three-person umpiring crew, and the third base umpire has been charged with the responsibility of monitoring time via a stopwatch and communicating with the home plate umpire both during at-bats and between innings.

Pitchers are given 14 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty and 18 seconds with runners on board. Batters are required to be in the box and ready with eight seconds to spare, the same as in Major League Baseball.

Also, there is a 30-second limit between batters.

EARLY STANDINGS

Several CPL teams have already gotten off to strong starts in the 2023 campaign.

In the East, the Tri-City Chili Peppers have already played six games through Sunday and lead the division with a 5-1 record. Wilson (3-1) is next followed by Morehead City (4-2), Wilmington (4-3) and Florence (1-1). Holly Springs (0-6) and Peninsula (0-3) round out the list.

Switching to the West, Forest City sits on top with a 3-0 mark just ahead of H-P Thomasville, who sits at 2-0. Lexington (3-1) is near the top as well followed by Macon (1-2), Boone (1-3), Martinsville (0-1) and Asheboro (0-3).

