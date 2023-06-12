FLORENCE, S.C. – A couple of Florence Flamingos find themselves near the top of the league leaderboard a little over a week into the 2023 Coastal Plain League season.

On the offensive side, Noah Stout and Reid Brown have both gotten off to strong starts at the plate.

Brown, a junior at Mercer this past season, leads the Flamingos with a .360 batting average in six games – good enough for 16th overall in league play as of Sunday afternoon.

Not too far behind him in the 20th spot is Noah Stout at .346. The Florence-Darlington Tech standout has appeared in seven games and is currently riding a six-game hitting streak.

They both have nine hits apiece, but Stout is also among the CPL leaders in home runs with three round-trippers. That ties him for second place overall along with four other players.

Stout and Conner Schneider, an infielder from Stone Mountain Community College, are both in the top 20 league-wide in terms of runs driven in with eight apiece. Dylan Robertson isn’t far behind with six.

Carson Garner has drawn seven walks so far this season for the Flamingos, which is tied for sixth across the league, and Alex Rodgers is second in the CPL with 10 stolen bases so far.

On the pitching side, Florence’s Ethan Nors is tied for 13th with 11 strikeouts in six innings pitched this year.

WEEKEND WRAPUP

The Flamingos dropped a pair of games during the weekend – losing 10-9 to Wilmington on the road Friday before dropping an 11-3 decision to Morehead City on Saturday at Carolina Bank Field.

That marked the third loss in a row for Florence (4-4), who will travel to face Lexington County on Tuesday in its next contest.

Evan Scavotto was the biggest thorn in the Flamingos’ side Saturday as he doubled three times and drove in seven runs for Morehead City (7-2).

Ethan Krizen went 2 for 4 with a double to lead Florence at the plate and picked up the lone RBI of the evening. Stout went 1 for 4 and extended his hitting streak to six straight games in which he’s appeared.

On Friday, Robertson went 2 for 2 with two RBI, and Jake Ogden was 2 for 4 with a three-run homer for the Flamingos.

Florence then added six in the seventh, starting with Rodgers’ RBI single. Garner added a sacrifice fly, followed by Robertson’s two-run double.

A two-run homer by Luis Rodriguez-Gallo accounted for the Flamingos’ final runs.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

The CPL announced last Tuesday that Lexington County infielder Blake Martin and Morehead City pitcher Hunter Stevens were named the Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the week of May 25 – June 4.

Martin, a freshman at Spartanburg Methodist College, led the league in batting average (.556), on-base percentage (.714) and OPS (1.381). He had five hits including a double for the Blowfish and reached base five more times via four walks and a HBP. Martin scored four runs, stole three bags and struck out just once.

Stevens had three separate relief appearances for the Marlins. The right-hander from Mount Olive tossed six innings of scoreless ball and did allow a hit. He walked two and struck out nine.

Stevens finished the week with a 0.00 ERA, a .000 batting average against him and a 0.33 WHIP.

- The Coastal Plain League contributed to this report