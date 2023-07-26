FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Flamingos picked up a pair of victories against rival Macon on Monday, winning by scores of 6-5 and 5-1.

In the opening game, Ethan Harden doubled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Florence as he finished 2 for 2 with two runs scored. Auggie Rasmussen also doubled.

Chas DeBruhl went six innings and allowed two earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

In the nightcap, Carson Garner hit a two-run homer to lead the Flamingos. Stryder Salas, Kelton Little and Harden combined to toss 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in the victory.

Florence improved to 16-22 overall and 6-8 in the second half and will travel to face Macon again Thursday before back-to-back home games Friday and Saturday against Wilmington and Lexington County, respectively.

The Flamingos have just two other home dates scheduled the rest of this season – Aug. 2 against Lexington County and Aug. 4 against Asheboro.

Tight division racesThe 2023 Coastal Plain League season is rapidly winding down, and the races for second-half division crowns are coming down to the wire.

Morehead City, who won the first-half title, was leading the East Division by a very slim margin entering play Tuesday. The Marlins (10-5) were ahead of the Wilson Tobs (9-6) followed by Peninsula (7-5), Holly Springs (9-8), Wilmington (7-8), Florence (6-8) and Tri-City (5-7).

The West Division is even tighter. Lexington County (8-6) is on top but Macon (8-7), first-half winner Forest City (8-8), Asheboro (7-7), H-P Thomasville (7-8) and even Boone (6-9) are all within a couple of games. Martinsville rounds out the pack at 5-10.

The winners of each half (or the top two seeds) will face off for their respective division championships in a best-of-three series. The winners of those series will meet in a best-of-three final for the CPL championship.

The playoffs will begin following the end of the regular season on Aug. 5.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

The CPL recently announced that John Rittenhouse (Martinsville) and Austin Williamson (Lexington County) were named the league’s Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for July 10-16.

Rittenhouse had 12 hits including a double and a league-high seven home runs. He also topped the CPL in runs scored with 10 and RBIs with 17 to go along with a 1.360 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.912.

Meanwhile, Williamson tossed a complete-game shutout for the Blowfish against Forest City on July 14. The University of South Carolina right-hander threw seven innings of one-hit ball while walking three and striking out seven.