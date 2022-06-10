CPL NOTEBOOK: Flamingos to unveil alter ego Pecans on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Saturday will be “Superhero Night” at Carolina Bank Field, where fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite caped crusaders and participate in a costume contest.

It seems only fitting then that the Florence Flamingos will unveil their alter ego to the anticipated sellout crowd.

In the recent vein of the Macon Eggs, Savannah Party Animals and the Morehead City Fish Tacos, the Flamingos will play an exhibition matchup essentially against themselves – or at least their alter ego in the Pee Dee Pecans.

The Pecans will feature some current Flamingos likely, but team president Cameron Kovach said there will be other players brought in to fill out the roster.

“We’re expecting a fun atmosphere,” Kovach said. “I think it will be cool to truly unleash the alter ego. This will be the only time that they’ll be present this year, but we’re planning to integrate this alter ego in future seasons.

“…We’re a league of fun and a league of fun alter egos.”

Unlike some of the other Coastal Plain League ones however, Kovach said the Pecans are not likely to play separate games from the Flamingos.

“Next year (for) some games we’ll be the Pecans instead of the Flamingos just to mix it up and have fun with it,” he added. “…I think it’s something new and just something that will add to the overall atmosphere of gameday.”

The Flamingos and Pecans are slated to face off at 7 p.m.

Wilson/Tri-City, Savannah leading the way through 10 games

Through roughly the first 10-game stretch of the 2022 season, the Wilson Tobs, Tri-City Chili Peppers and Savannah Bananas are at the top of their respective division standings – with Wilson and Tri-City in a virtual tie.

Both the Tobs and Chili Peppers have identical 7-3 records with Wilson holding the tiebreaker atop the East Division. Wilmington (6-4) and Peninsula (5-4) aren’t far behind followed by Holly Springs (5-5), Morehead City (4-5) and Florence (3-9).

Both Florence and Macon have played the most game thus far with 12 each.

The Bacon find themselves in the middle of the pack in the West Division, led by the Bananas (8-2). Lexington County (7-4) is in second place followed by HP-Thomasville (6-4), Macon (5-7), Martinsville 3-7), Forest City (3-7) and Asheboro (2-7).

Watson, Snelsire earn weekly honors

Morehead City’s Ben Watson and Tri-City’s Hayden Snelsire were announced as the selections for the CPL’s weekly honors for the first week of the 2022 campaign.

Watson was named the Hitter of the Week after batting .556 in seven games. He had a league-best 15 hits, including three doubles, with five RBI and 11 runs scored. Watson also walked eight times for a .657 on-base percentage.

Snelsire earned Pitcher of the Week honors after two strong appearances. He went six innings against Martinsville and allowed two hits with two walks and four strikeouts to pick up the victory. He followed that with another win against Peninsula where he tossed four no-hit innings and struck out seven.

