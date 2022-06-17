CPL NOTEBOOK: Pitching, defense tell the story of CPL's first half

FLORENCE, S.C. – The first half of the Coastal Plain League season has just over a week left with the schedule approaching the June 26 cutoff date.

If the first half has shown one thing, it’s that pitching – as usual – has been one of the keys for success.

Five of the top six teams in the standings also sit atop the league in terms of team ERA, led by Morehead City (2.69) and Savannah (3.10) who both sat atop their respective divisions entering Friday’s slate of games.

The Bananas also rank second overall in team fielding percentage at .980.

It’s been in these two areas that Florence has seen its share of struggles in the first half. The Flamingos are in bottom four in team ERA (5.05) and the bottom six in fielding percentage (.959).

Walks and errors have more often than not been the difference in close games. Florence’s staff has given up 100 free passes through 15 games and the defense has committed 22 errors.

Those numbers have contributed to 94 runs being scored against the Flamingos, but only 71 being earned.

Miscues and free bases have been especially prominent in the I-20 rivalry series with Lexington County. In four losses to the Blowfish, Florence has committed eight errors leading to 10 unearned runs while walking 42 batters.

That has led to three of the four games in which the Flamingos have allowed double-digit runs so far this season.

Tight races in division standings

Through 16 games in the 2022 campaign, the division standings feature some tight races – especially in the east.

Morehead City (10-5) holds the advantage in the East Division with a .667 winning percentage. On the Marlins’ heels are Holly Springs (9-5) and Wilson (10-6) with Tri-City (9-6) not far behind. Wilmington (7-9) sits in fifth place followed by Peninsula (6-8) and Florence (4-11).

In the West Division, Savannah (12-4) is ahead of second-place Lexington County (9-5). Martinsville (8-7) was in third place followed by Macon (8-8), HP-Thomasville (6-8), Forest City (5-11) and Asheboro (3-13).

Ciufo, Daniel earn weekly honors

Wilmington’s Andrew Ciufo and Savannah’s Nolan Daniel picked up the CPL’s weekly awards this past week.

Ciufo was named the Hitter of the Week after collecting 11 base knocks for a .524 average in five games. He hit four doubles and two homers in that span while plating eight runs and scoring six. He also walked twice and stole three bases – finishing the week with a .565 on-base percentage and a 1.565 OPS.

Daniel, a reliever for the Bananas, had three relief appearances and one save as he finished off the week with a 0.00 ERA. In 6 2/3 innings, the right-hander gave up just three hits and two runs, both unearned, to go along with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

