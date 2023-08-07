FLORENCE, S.C – The Florence Flamingos’ 2023 Coastal Plain League season came to an end Saturday with an 8-4 victory over Wilson.

As a result, the Flamingos ended the second half of the year with a 10-12 record and an overall mark of 20-26 to finish in last place in the East Division.

For the season, Alec Patino led the team in batting average at .357, although he played in just 12 games. Dylan Robertson batted .307 in 29 games and Florence-Darlington Tech’s Noah Stout hit .287 in 29 games as well.

Stout also led the team in homers (5), RBIs (23), slugging percentage (.511) and only finished behind Patino in OPS (.888) in more than double the amount of games. He was also tied with three other players, including Robertson, for most doubles on the team with six.

Robertson topped the leaderboard with 35 hits and was second in RBIs with 22 and homers with four.

On the pitching side, Braden Consaul wound up with five victories in relief to lead the Flamingos. Riley Huge and Francis Marion’s Josh Adams each had two.

For pitchers that appeared in more than one game, Zac Cowan led the team with 1.13 ERA across eight innings.

Adams, the former Chesterfield High standout, wound up being perhaps the top hurler for the Flamingos this past season. In five starts across 32 2/3 innings, he had a 1.65 ERA with 18 strikeouts.

Huge led Florence in strikeouts with 34 followed by Quinn Holt with 30.

PETITT CUP PLAYOFFSThe CPL’s Petitt Cup Playoffs are already underway.

Wilmington and Morehead City faced off Sunday night in the opening game of the East Division championship with Lexington County and Forest City facing off for the West Division title.

The winners of those best-of-three matchups will compete for the championship in another best-of-three series.

Morehead City won both halves of the season in the East, but Wilmington did not make it in until the final week of the season. The Sharks (24-21) came up with three wins while the Wilson Tobs (25-23) lost four straight as Wilmington grabbed the last playoff spot by a nose.

Forest City earned the first-half crown in the West while the Blowfish took the second-half title. Both teams finished 1-2 in the final overall standings.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Wilson’s Rafe Perich and Asheboro’s Daniel Thompson were selected as the CPL’s Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for July 17-23.

Perich had a league-high 11 hits and batted .550 with two doubles and a home run. He drove in six and scored nine runs.

Thompson started two games and tossed 8 2/3 innings while allowing one earned run on three hits with 12 strikeouts. He finished with week with a 1.04 ERA.