FLORENCE, S.C. – A pair of former Florence pitchers recently made their MLB debuts as both Amos Willingham and Kolton Ingram took the mound in the majors.

Willingham, who played for the RedWolves (now Flamingos) in 2018, debuted for the Washington Nationals on June 28 in Seattle in the eighth inning. After surrendering a home run to the first batter he faced, Willingham got the next three batters out to end the inning.

The right-hander has made three appearances as of July 4. The former Georgia Tech standout was drafted by the Nationals in the 17th round of the 2019 draft.

Prior to that in 2018, Willingham appeared in 10 games for Florence with three starts. He finished with a 2-3 record and a 4.81 ERA in 24 1/3 innings with 22 strikeouts and nine walks.

He is the 18th former Florence player to make it to the majors and the 177th overall from the Coastal Plain League.

A little less than two weeks before that, Ingram took the mound for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on June 17 at Kansas City. He came in during the seventh inning and allowed three runs on two hits with two walks in 1/3 of an inning.

Ingram rebounded in his next outing on June 24 at Colorado. The left-hander went two innings and allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts.

Originally drafted by the Detroit Tigers out of Columbus State, he was picked up by the Angels in 2021.

Ingram was with Florence for two summers in 2016 and 2017. He made seven appearances and six starts in ’16 and finished with a 2-3 record, a 6.75 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings. The following season he made 10 appearances including nine starts and ended the season with a 2-4 record, a 5.53 ERA and 44 strikeouts and 23 walks in 42 1/3 innings.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Lexington County’s Cooper Blauser and Macon’s Logan Wash were named the CPL’s Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the week of June 26-July 2.

Blauser, a freshman at Clemson, topped the league with a .524 batting average in five games for the Blowfish. He also led the CPL with 11 hits while scoring six runs, stealing six bases and driving in two.

Wash was 2-0 this past week for the Bacon and did not allow a run or a hit in 6 1/3 innings of work. The junior left-hander from South Alabama walked two and struck out a league-best 14.

FINAL FIRST-HALF STANDINGS

The second half of the CPL season is well underway, but the first half was officially completed Sunday with Morehead City and Forest City each taking their division crowns.

The Marlins led the East with a 16-8 overall mark followed by Wilson (14-10), Wilmington (12-10), Tri-City (12-11), Holly Springs (11-13), Florence (10-14) and Peninsula (9-15).

The Owls (14-8) edged out Macon (14-9) for the top spot in the West followed by Lexington County (12-10), Boone (10-12), Martinsville (9-12), Asheboro (8-13) and HP-Thomasville (8-14).

− The Coastal Plain League contributed to this report