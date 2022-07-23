CPL NOTEBOOK: Weather continues to upend Flamingos' 2nd-half schedule

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Flamingos were able to squeeze in their game against Holly Springs on Friday evening – dropping a 2-1 decision in a game that was delayed for an hour and a half.

Weather was again the problem, and it’s been a recurring theme in the second half of the season as the Flamingos have played only 14 of their 19 originally scheduled contests.

Some of the games they have completed were also delayed or even postponed and made up as doubleheaders during that span as well.

The 14 games played are the least of any Coastal Plain League team in the second half – two behind the next closest team, Wilmington. It also means Florence has played the fewest number of games overall of any CPL team with 37.

Friday’s game was highlighted by pitching on both sides. Four Holly Springs hurlers combined to allow just one run on four hits while four Flamingo pitchers combined to give up two runs on six hits.

Francesco Barbieri got Florence on the board first when he doubled, stole third base and came home on a Salamanders’ error to put the Flamingos up 1-0 in the bottom of the first.

That was it in terms of offense, however. Starter Dylan Blomquist and relievers Matt McDade, Leo Giannoni and Michael Foltz allowed just three hits the rest of the way – with McDade, Giannoni and Foltz giving up just one hit combined.

The quartet also fanned 13 Florence batters while walking three. Florence’s only other real threat came in the bottom of the eighth when Tyler Christmas and Barbieri reached to put two runners on with no outs, but Foltz got out of the jam with no damage done.

For the Flamingos, starter Andrew Imperatore tossed five shutout innings to open the game. He walked two, struck out two and gave up two hits.

But Holly Springs got to reliever Scout Updike for two runs in the top of the sixth thanks to a two-run homer by Eddie Eisert.

That was all the offense the Salamanders could muster though, as Blake Shepardson and Myles Brown shut the door the rest of the way.

The Flamingos (5-9 second half, 13-24 overall) have just eight games remaining in the 2022 season and only two home contests left. Florence will host Wilmington at 7 p.m. Tuesday before closing out the year against Macon at 7 p.m. on July 30.

MLB drafts 38 current/former CPL players

The CPL had a grand total of 38 current and former players who were selected in this year’s Major League Baseball draft that was held earlier this week.

Topping the list was former Peninsula outfielder Gavin Cross out of Virginia Tech. He went ninth overall to the Kansas City Royals – marking the seventh straight year that a CPL player was chosen in the first round.

Cross batted .313 for the Pilots in the summer of 2020 in a truncated schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CPL had 23 players selected across the first 10 rounds, led by Peninsula and Savannah with seven players apiece. Former Pilot Tanner Schobel was taken by the Minnesota Twins in the competitive balance B round.

High Point-Thomasville’s Carson Whisenhunt (East Carolina) was taken earlier in the second round by the San Francisco Giants with the No. 66 overall pick.

Sharks’ Mendolia, Bacon’s Cariaco earn weekly honors

Wilmington slugger A.J. Mendolia and Macon left-hander Peyton Cariaco earned the CPL’s weekly honors for their efforts recently.

Mendolia was named the Hitter of the Week after leading the league with a .625 average. He had 10 hits including two doubles and a home run. The Central Arkansas infielder also scored eight runs, drove in four and walked four times.

He finished the week with a .938 slugging percentage and a .750 on-base percentage for an OPS of 1.688.

Cariaco meanwhile earned Pitcher of the Week honors. He made two appearances for the Bacon which included a complete-game shutout against Lexington County on July 16 in the opening game of a doubleheader.

He tossed 9 1/3 innings while giving up seven hits and striking out eight.