Craven-Busch finish at Darlington still among sport's most memorable moments

DARLINGTON, S.C. — While the race was not held on Mother’s Day, the closest finish in the history of Darlington Raceway did take place in the spring of 2003.
And currently, it’s still tied for the closest finish ever in NASCAR history.
On March 16 of that year, the “Lady in Black” hosted the Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 in what was the 100th Cup Series held at Darlington.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon and Mark Martin were the main lap leaders, but all that was forgotten as an epic battle between Kurt Busch and Ricky Craven ensued on the final two laps.
Busch took the lead from Gordon on lap 269 of 293 and seized control, but a power steering problem got progressively worse and allowed Craven to gradually gain ground — enough to pull up alongside Busch for the top spot beginning at lap 291.
“It began cutting out on me with 50 (laps) to go and was completely gone in the last 10 laps,” Busch told reporters afterward. “There’s no way he would have caught me, but that car felt like it weighed 10,000 pounds at the end. Without power steering, I couldn’t feel the car.”
As the pair drove into the first turn on the next lap, Craven’s No. 32 Pontiac bumped Busch’s No. 97 Ford and nearly sent him into the wall. But Busch maintained control and returned the favor in the second turn as he retook the lead.
“When we got together in turn one, I don’t know how he saved it,” Craven told reporters afterward. “Then, I don’t know how I saved it. That was wild.”
Busch held the lead until the final turn of the race when Craven moved to the inside of Busch’s car and the two essentially bounced off each other until crossing the finish line — which Craven did first by .002 seconds.
“This is exactly what you dream of,” Craven said. “It will probably never happen again. This was the perfect finish at the perfect track.”
It was a bittersweet feeling for Busch, who raced as well as he could the final few laps given the circumstances.
“Coming to the line I had my foot on the floor as hard as I could and I tried to hold the wheel as straight as I could,” Busch said. “He was running out of racetrack. I mean the excitement level within the car — you have to block it out and you have to focus on what you have to do.
“There was so much going on. My arms were numb, my brain was numb.”
The race marked the closest finish in NASCAR history since electronic scoring was instituted in May of 1993. It stayed that way until April 7, 2011, at Talladega. Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer battled at the front of the pack until the end when Johnson took the checkered flag by the same margin Craven did at Darlington.
Still, the Dodge Dealers 400 race is often remembered as the closest in NASCAR history, and was voted the decade’s best race in 2009 by members of the media on NASCAMedia.com.
“Winning at Darlington is what was important,” Craven said at the time. “As the years have gone on, it has been about the event and the spectacular finish but, as a racer, it was always about winning at Darlington.”