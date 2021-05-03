Craven-Busch finish at Darlington still among sport's most memorable moments

“When we got together in turn one, I don’t know how he saved it,” Craven told reporters afterward. “Then, I don’t know how I saved it. That was wild.”

Busch held the lead until the final turn of the race when Craven moved to the inside of Busch’s car and the two essentially bounced off each other until crossing the finish line — which Craven did first by .002 seconds.

“This is exactly what you dream of,” Craven said. “It will probably never happen again. This was the perfect finish at the perfect track.”

It was a bittersweet feeling for Busch, who raced as well as he could the final few laps given the circumstances.

“Coming to the line I had my foot on the floor as hard as I could and I tried to hold the wheel as straight as I could,” Busch said. “He was running out of racetrack. I mean the excitement level within the car — you have to block it out and you have to focus on what you have to do.

“There was so much going on. My arms were numb, my brain was numb.”