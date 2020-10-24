Cummings' fumble return caps off Wilson's 41-38 upset of No. 1 Myrtle Beach

But it all came together Friday.

“That game was kind of how our season has been,” Howard said. ”We’ve gone through so much, and the kids have continued to keep coming and keep working. I keep saying each week that we’re getting better and better, and we’re playing better and better.

“It just takes a win like this for the kids to understand that the things we’re telling them do work if you believe in the system, believe in each other and make plays.”

And every time it seemed the Seahawks were going to finally pull away, the Tigers inevitably made a play – no matter who was in the lineup.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quarterback Zayshaun Rice hurt his hand right as the first quarter ended and didn’t return until the second half. In the meantime, backup QB Donnell Williamson took over and helped the Tigers finish an 11-play drive with a Chris Austin touchdown run.

Williamson ran for 55 yards, all in the second quarter, and his 7-yard score with 45 seconds left gave the Tigers a 12-10 halftime lead.

“Hats off to the team, because it was a complete team effort,” Howard said. “Zay went out and went out for a long time, and we were able to keep scoring with them and get the lead at halftime.