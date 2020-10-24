Cummings' fumble return caps off Wilson's 41-38 upset of No. 1 Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. – For about 10 seconds late in Friday’s game against top-ranked Myrtle Beach, Wilson’s Chance Cummings saw nothing but green grass in front of him.
For at least the next week, he’s probably going to see nothing but smiles … and a lot of purple and gold.
Cummings, the Tigers’ sophomore defensive lineman, recovered two fumbles in the latter part of the fourth quarter – the last of which he picked up and rambled 55 yards for the go-ahead score.
A minute and half later, junior Xavier Sellers picked off Seahawks quarterback Ryan Burger’s last-second heave into the end zone to lift Wilson to an improbable 41-38 come-from-behind victory at Memorial Stadium.
This marks the second victory for the Tigers (3-2, 3-2 Region 6-4A) all-time against Myrtle Beach (4-1, 3-1), with the other coming in 1990. It was the 19th meeting between the two teams.
“I don’t really know what was going through my mind,” Cummings said of his scoop-and-score. “I just wanted to win. I just wanted to help my brothers out. ...
“I just saw clear grass. Nobody was in front of me, and I just started running. That’s what conditioning is for, and our coaches stress conditioning.”
Belief is another thing coach Derek Howard has stressed to his team this year in what’s been a challenging season, he said.
But it all came together Friday.
“That game was kind of how our season has been,” Howard said. ”We’ve gone through so much, and the kids have continued to keep coming and keep working. I keep saying each week that we’re getting better and better, and we’re playing better and better.
“It just takes a win like this for the kids to understand that the things we’re telling them do work if you believe in the system, believe in each other and make plays.”
And every time it seemed the Seahawks were going to finally pull away, the Tigers inevitably made a play – no matter who was in the lineup.
Support Local Journalism
Quarterback Zayshaun Rice hurt his hand right as the first quarter ended and didn’t return until the second half. In the meantime, backup QB Donnell Williamson took over and helped the Tigers finish an 11-play drive with a Chris Austin touchdown run.
Williamson ran for 55 yards, all in the second quarter, and his 7-yard score with 45 seconds left gave the Tigers a 12-10 halftime lead.
“Hats off to the team, because it was a complete team effort,” Howard said. “Zay went out and went out for a long time, and we were able to keep scoring with them and get the lead at halftime.
“We were able to get him back in the second half. We just battled – we just kept battling.”
Even when things looked bleakest, Howard’s team responded. Wilson fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half, which led to a quick Myrtle Beach score. The Seahawks added another not long afterward to take their biggest lead of the night, 24-12.
But Myrtle Beach’s Achilles' heel was holding on to the ball. In all, the Seahawks put the ball on the ground four times, and Burger was intercepted twice.
The Tigers scored following every takeaway but the last one – the one that ended the game.
It started in the second quarter, as both Austin’s and Williamson’s TDs came after fumbles. In the third quarter, Zavion Scipio picked off Burger, and Rice made Myrtle Beach pay five plays later with a 31-yard scamper for a TD that helped Wilson regain the lead, 27-24.
That set up the wild final quarter and Cummings’ heroics. Burger had found receiver Adam Randall on the final play of the third quarter for a long TD pass to put the Seahawks back in front, and the duo connected again early in the fourth for a 38-27 Myrtle Beach lead. Randall wound up scoring four TDs on the night – three receiving and one rushing, all in the second half.
But with Myrtle Beach trying to run out the clock, it turned to its ground game, and the Wilson defense took advantage. Cummings forced a fumble from Ben Herriott at the Seahawk 46, and it wasn’t long before Rice found the end zone on a 4-yard run to pull the Tigers back within 38-35.
But with Myrtle Beach driving again with less than two minutes to play and no timeouts left for Wilson, Randall fumbled the ball on a rushing play and into the waiting hands of Cummings.
“I was surprised to get those two fumbles; I’m not going to lie,” Cummings said. “But you know that comes from just loving the game and believing in myself and my teammates. ...
“People doubted us in this game, but we stuck together.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!