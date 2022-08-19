Cusack accounts for 6 TDs as Marion rolls past Lake View

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Gabriel Cusack dropped back on the first play from scrimmage and scanned the field for an open receiver.

The Marion quarterback found one streaking up the left side all by himself – and dropped the ball in for an easy score.

It was that kind of opening night for Cusack and the Swamp Foxes against Lake View. The junior signal caller accounted for six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) as Marion rolled to a 58-14 victory Thursday at Jewell McLaurin Field.

“Tonight we had a game plan and we came in an executed it,” Cusack said. “Preparation all summer – this is what we wanted to do. First game of the year in the Pee Dee, we came out and showed what we could do.”

Cusack wound up as the leading passer and rusher for the Swamp Foxes (1-0), who will host Wilson on Aug. 26. He was 7 of 12 from the pocket for 230 yards and also rushed for 57 more.

All four of his passing touchdowns were at least 28 yards, and two went for more than 60 yards.

“He was in the zone tonight,” Marion coach Brian Hennecy said. “They connected (Cusack and his receivers). A lot of players making plays and everybody contributing to our success. …Offensive line gave him his protection and if it wasn’t there he took off and ran with it.”

For the first half especially it seemed as if Cusack and the Marion offense could do no wrong. He found Quay’Sheed Scott for a 62-yard score on the first Swamp Fox play and added a 5-yard TD run at the end of the first quarter as Marion build a 20-6 advantage.

His second pass attempt in the second quarter looked as if it would be broken up by the Wild Gators defense, but instead it deflected right into the hands of Jacire Eaddy who rumbled 44 yards for another score.

He then found Jamorius Wilson for a 63-yard strike before closing out the third quarter with two more scores – another hookup with Wilson in the end zone and a 22-yard to paydirt on a fourth-down play.

“It’s something that we’ve been going over all summer,” Cusack said of the rhythm with his receivers. “All summer we’ve been going over route trees, going to the field alone, working on timing (and) everything.

“So it’s just like another day on the field.”

Marion led by 22 at the half and kept LVHS off the scoreboard in the second half, thanks in part to a big night from the defense. The Swamp Foxes picked off four passes – two by Scott in the first half and one each by Dramere Pearson and Ronquarius Jamison in the second half.

Jamison’s pick went 88 yards for the final touchdown of the contest.

It was a mostly rough night for an inexperienced Lake View squad that’s playing with mostly brand new offensive and defensive lines. The Wild Gators also had to replace Derrick Bethea at quarterback and both Kason Herlong and Courtland Hardee saw significant time Thursday.

Herlong got things started with a 15-play drive that got LVHS on the board on its first possession. Hardee also had a strong start when he went in during the second quarter – leading the Wild Gators on a scoring drive just before the half to cut the deficit to 36-14. He found Trey Page for an 18-yard strike.

But both QBs had their ups as downs as each finished with a pair of picks.

“Both of them I think threw the ball fairly decently at times,” Lake View coach Daryl King said after his team fell to 0-1. “…I mean it’s just little things. We’ve got to get better at our reads and stuff like that, and that’s going to come with reps.

“Both of them did a good job for us, and made some mistakes, they’re going to keep getting better.”

Lake View will travel to Mullins on Aug. 26.

MARION 58, LAKE VIEW 14

M 20 16 14 8 – 58

LV 6 8 0 0 – 14

FIRST QUARTER

M – Quay’Sheed Scott 62 pass from Gabriel Cusack (Rodrick McRae run), 11:38.

LV – Logan Jones 1 run (kick failed), 3:11.

M – Zy’Quieus Moody 5 run (run failed), 2:00.

M – Cusack 5 run (run failed), 0:36.

SECOND QUARTER

M – Jacire Eaddy 44 pass from Cusack (Cusack run), 11:42.

M – Jamorius Wilson 63 pass from Cusack (McRae run), 2:32.

LV – Trey Page 18 pass from Courtland Hardee (Tyrell Foxworth pass from Jones), 0:06.

THIRD QUARTER

M – Wilson 28 pass from Cusack (McRae run), 6:06.

M – Cusack 22 run (run failed), 2:13.

FOURTH QUARTER

M – Ronquarius Jamison 88 interception return (McRae run), 3:32.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – M: Cusack 5-57, 2 TDs; Scott 3-34; McCrae 11-34. LV: Marvin Gordon 11-54; Hardee 5-32; Shaheed Dawkins 4-23; Jones 6-8, TD.

PASSING – M: Cusack 7-12-230, 4 TDs. LV: Hardee 4-10-63, TD, 2 INTs; Kason Herlong 5-7-49, 2 INTs.

RECEIVING – M: Wilson 3-94, 2 TDs; Scott 2-79, TD; Eaddy 1-44, TD. LV: Page 6-65, TD; Dawkins 3-40.

RECORDS: M 1-0. LV 0-1.

NEXT GAMES: Marion hosts Wilson on Aug 26 while Lake View travels to Mullins.