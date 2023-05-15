FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson and senior second baseman Megan Matsil, both natives of Indian Trail, N.C., have been named the National Fastpitch (Softball) Coaches Association 2023 All-Region Team for the Southeast Region of NCAA Division II.

Cuthbertson was a first-team selection and Matsil was named to the second-team squad.

Cuthbertson hit .430 with a school-record 77 runs scored, 10 doubles, eight triples, three homers, and 47 runs batted in. She posted a .514 on-base percentage batting in the leadoff spot, and stole a team-leading 28 bases in 29 attempts.

She registered 27 multi-hit games and 13 multi-RBI contests, and ended the season on a 10-game hitting streak. She safely reached base in 49 of the team’s 55 games.

Cuthbertson ranks second nationally in NCAA Division II in runs scored per game (1.40), and is listed fifth in triples, 11th in total hits, 23rd in on-base percentage, 42nd in stolen bases, 43rd in batting average, 56th in total bases, and 78th in RBIs.

Matsil batted a team-best .455 with a program single-season record 81 hits. She scored 50 runs, and recorded 17 doubles, six home runs, and 45 RBIs. She registered a .495 on-base percentage, was 5-of-6 in stolen bases, and fielded at a .974 clip. She posted 26 multi-hit games and 12 multi-RBI contests, had a 21-game hitting streak during the year, and safely reached base in 50 of 55 games.

She ranks 10th nationally in total hits, 17th in batting average, 39th in doubles, 46th in total bases, and 48th in on-base percentage. She is among the toughest in the nation to strikeout, having fanned only seven times in 202 plate appearances.

More impressively, she hit .558 in conference games with 29 RBIs in the 24 games.

Both players garnered first-team All-Conference honors earlier this spring, with Matsil also being named the conference Player of the Year and earning Academic All-Conference recognition.

The two helped lead Francis Marion to a 42-13 record, the Conference Carolinas Tournament title, and a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The 42 victories tied for the most in program history.

Matsil is a graduate of Porter Ridge High School and earned a B.S. degree in biology at the recent spring commencement exercises. Cuthbertson is a graduate of David W. Butler High School and is a graphic design major.